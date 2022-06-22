Georgia special education teacher charged with sexually assaulting a student

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia teacher is free on bond after her arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

Columbus Police, in a news release, said Kendrea Hardison was arrested Thursday on two counts of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority. She was later released after posting a $5,000 bond for each charge, Muscogee County Jail records showed.

Hardison is listed as a special education teacher at Jordan Vocational High School on the Muscogee County School District’s website.

An investigation began April 11 after the school district reported the allegations to police, news outlets reported. Further details were not released.

At a preliminary hearing Friday, Hardison pleaded not guilty to the charges. It’s unclear if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

