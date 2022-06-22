Commission seeks public input on travel choices

The Bi-State Regional Commission is hosting an urban transit summit on Thursday, June 23 from 4-6 p.m. at Scott Community College’s Urban Campus Room W 116/117. The Urban Campus is located at 101 West Third Street in Davenport.

The summit is an opportunity to receive comments from the public on their current travel choices and their effects on the region’s transportation services. The results will allow commission planners to better understand how and why people travel in the area. The results from the summit will be published as part of the Bi-State Regional Commission’s Transit Development Plan (TDP).

The TDP is an organized effort in the bistate region to provide information and guidance on future transportation mobility options and choices within a six-county area, which includes Muscatine and Scott Counties in Iowa and Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Whiteside Counties in Illinois.

