D.C. Police need Help Identifying Burglary Suspects

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in Baltimore’s Sharp Leadenhall neighborhood, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in the 700 block of S. Charles Street reported hearing gunshots at 3:06 p.m., police said. They soon learned that a man had been shot multiple times in the 800 block of South Hanover Street, according to authorities. An Ambulance took him to the University of Maryland. A short time later, medical personnel pronounced the man dead, police said. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO