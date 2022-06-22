ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom’s controversial mental health court plan for homeless people advances

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etlFj_0gIbNh9A00

A controversial proposal by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to prod more homeless people into mental health treatment is making its way through the Legislature, despite deep misgivings from lawmakers struggling to address a problem that reaches every corner of the state.

Legislators are worried that there isn’t enough guaranteed staffing or housing for the program to succeed while forcing vulnerable individuals into court-ordered services against their will. Even so, the bill unanimously cleared the Senate last month, and passed out of the Assembly judiciary committee Tuesday, one of several stops before being voted on by the full chamber.

But the proposal also received its first no vote and members frustrated by the status quo emphasized how critical that all pieces — housing, services, trained staff, heartfelt support — be in place for the program to work.

“I know that we all agree that the current system is broken and failing. You can walk outside of this building and go a few blocks … and see those failures every single day,” said Assemblymember Matt Haney, a Democrat who lives in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district, where open drug use and homeless people experiencing severe mental health breakdowns are common sights.

“We are in desperate need of a paradigm shift,” he said at Tuesday’s judiciary hearing.

Newsom, a Democrat and former mayor of San Francisco, has made homelessness a priority of his administration, dedicating billions of dollars to convert motels into housing and pitching in to clear encampments. He proposed spending $2 billion this year to create more treatment beds and in March, he proposed setting up special mental health courts in every county to link services to homeless individuals with schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders.

Nearly a quarter of California’s estimated 161,000 unhoused residents have a severe mental illness. They pinball among jails, emergency rooms, temporary psychiatric holds and the streets until they’re arrested for a minor crime and brought before a judge who can order them into a long-term treatment plan.

Newsom said his proposal allows family members, emergency dispatchers and others to refer the person for help, and preferably before the person commits a crime. He has said it’s not compassionate to let distressed people deteriorate on the streets.

“CARE Court is about meeting people where they are and acting with compassion to support the thousands of Californians living on our streets that are hardest to reach, but who need our help the most,” he said in a statement applauding the bill’s advancement.

Newsom has said the goal is for the person to voluntarily accept services, but the legislation could result in forced treatment, which alarms civil liberties advocates. It does not guarantee housing or provide dedicated funding, and comes at a time when psychologists and other behavioral health specialists are in high demand. Critics of the legislation also say that forced treatment will fail.

“In no way should there be a forced situation where you’re shoving needles into people or forcing them to take medication, that’s where you get into people who resent it and regret it and they go down a spiral of self-medication or any other number of issues,” said Eric Harris, public policy director at Disability Rights California, which opposes the bill.

Assemblymember Ash Kalra, a Democrat from San Jose, voted against the proposal on Tuesday, agreeing with critics who say judicial courts are a scary place for unhoused people and that more money should go to the organizations already doing the hard, intensive and slow-moving work of convincing people to seek services.

A legislative analysis provided to the Judiciary committee raised serious concerns with the proposal.

It strongly recommended that people not be ordered into the court program until housing and services are guaranteed and that counties not implement the program until the infrastructure is in place. Counties should not be sanctioned or fined by the state until it has resources in place and funding for voluntary, community-based programs should not be reduced to support the new program, according to the analysis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 20

SoCali
3d ago

It's WAY more than a 1/4 of the homeless need mental help! There are so many homeless veterans that desperately need mental help NOW!

Reply(1)
13
pure
3d ago

they are attempting to convert all citizens into patients, this is how their dismissing your rights and its clear their warring on their oaths

Reply(2)
9
can'thelpmyself
3d ago

In san francisco we have Laguna Honda Hospital with tons of acreage around it. Why can't we build a mental health resort? Put people who need help in there along with swimming pools, tennis courts. Give them the good life to recover, traiining. we have all this money that is being wasted, something needs to be done!

Reply
5
Related
KRON4 News

“I hope we are the antidote to your fear”: Newsom to sign bill that protects abortion providers, patients from other states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he will sign into law in the coming days Assembly Bill 1666, which will protect abortion providers and their patients that come from other states that may face civil actions from those other states. The bill would “declare another state’s law authorizing a civil action against […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
KTLA

Supreme Court ruling may impact California gun permit law

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling stating New Yorkers no longer need to show an actual need to carry a concealed handgun could impact whether California sheriffs who issue concealed weapons permits have discretion to deny someone who otherwise is eligible. Under California law, a concealed carry permit can be issued if the applicant is of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

CA Attorney General Throws Lifeline to Indicted LA Councilman

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued his opinion on the matter of whether an indicted member of the Los Angeles City Council can fight to resume his position on the city council after being suspended by its voting members. The city council suspended Ridley-Thomas one week after he was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The Federal Government Just Dealt a Blow to California State Animal Law

The president just mettled with animal farmers in California, but, maybe more significantly, with animal rights activists in the state. According to the Chronicle, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate pork producers’ lawsuit against Proposition 12, a law setting minimum cage standards for pigs, chickens, and veal calves. The companies who brought the suit— the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation — argue the law interferes too greatly with transnational commerce. The administration, for what it’s worth, is arguing courts should not have dismissed the suit, not that the law itself is unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Washington Examiner

California's homeless encampments are health and public safety hazards

For a state that prides itself on its liberal values and its high gross domestic product, California’s homeless encampments continue to be a national disgrace. The city of Berkeley has revealed that it has removed 75 tons of trash and hazardous waste from homeless encampments between September 2021 and March 2022. The city’s encampments were littered with raw sewage, human waste, drug paraphernalia, and rodents, which were flowing out onto sidewalks and roads. Weekly trash collections led to the removal of nearly 500 pounds of garbage per homeless person per year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California Senate rejects involuntary servitude amendment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A proposal aimed at removing the last remnant of slavery from California law failed to pass the state Senate on Thursday after Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration warned it could cost taxpayers billions of dollars by forcing the state to pay prisoners a $15-per-hour minimum wage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Mental Health Court#Legislature#Senate#Assembly#Democrat
KABC

California pols freak-out over SCOTUS gun ruling

(Sacramento, CA) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority is striking down New York State’s conceal carry weapons law. California officials are worried about what the ruling means for gun laws in the Golden State. Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom — in his typical scare-tatics–calling it a “dark day in America.” Senator Dianne Feinstein said the 6-3 decision means “more people will carry guns in bars, in shopping malls, in churches, hospitals, movie theaters, even schools.” Gun advocates are celebrating the ruling. The Heritage Foundation issued a statement calling it “a good day for the sanctity of the Constitution.” The National Rifle Association is also praising the ruling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

As statewide protections end, California renters demand more rights

ANTIOCH — With the state’s last remaining COVID-eviction protections set to expire next week, dozens of renters rallied Wednesday demanding protection against steep rent hikes, landlord harassment and poor living conditions. Waving signs that read “Housing is a human right” and “The rent is too damn high,” residents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KTLA

California emissions, carbon neutrality plan draws criticism

Heat waves and drought gripping California highlight the urgency to slash fossil fuel use and remove planet-warming emissions from the air, a top state official said Thursday during discussions of a new plan for the state to reach its climate goals. “I think every single Californian today knows that we’re living through a climate emergency,” […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

75 tons of waste removed from homeless camps in Democratic stronghold Berkeley

The San Francisco-area city of Berkeley collected 75 tons of trash and hazardous waste from homeless encampments between September 2021 and March 2022. The problem is so egregious that city officials discussed the cleanup and ways to handle the crisis in their latest budget proposal. Homelessness worsened during 2021 following more than a year of lockdowns by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the report said.
BERKELEY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy