ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Oneil Cruz is so talented, he's faster than a top NFL WR

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sME15_0gIbN7eN00

The national media is taking notice of Oneil Cruz and the physical specimen that he is.

In his first game of 2022, Cruz showed off his bat, fielding, throwing ability and speed.

Danny Vietti of CBS Sports is pointing out some amazing facts about Cruz.

At 6-foot-7, Cruz is the same height as former Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge, outfielder for the New York Yankees.

Vietti also points out that Cruz can throw as hard as New York Mets starting Pitcher Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and is as fast as Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Let’s repeat that. As. Fast. As. Tyreek. Hill.

During Monday’s game, Cruz made a throw from short stop to first base that was clocked at 96.7 mph, the fasts ball thrown in the infield all season.

His double was 112.9 mph off the bat, it was the hardest ball hit by a Pirates player so far in 2022, something he was already doing in Triple-A Indianapolis.

Running the bases, Cruz was running 31.5 feet per second on Monday, that’s faster than Hill’s fastest sprint speed all of 2021, 31.4.

Only time will tell if Cruz develops into a super star in the MLB.

Pirates Manager Derek Shelton commented when Cruz was called up to the Big League that his development would continue, it would just happen at the Major League Level.

Speaking on The Fan during his weekly Tuesday segment with Cook & Joe, Shelton said that he hopes they can continue to play Cruz at short stop.

“We’re going to give him the opportunity to, but time will tell what the game will do,” said Shelton.

While he has plenty to prove, he’s showing he has all the tools to succeed.

As Vietti point out, “he already looks super human” at only 23-years-old.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has Request For 2 NFL Teams

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday. Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason. "I need the players that’s...
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Saints star Alvin Kamara to receive 6-game suspension from Pro Bowl incident

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara got into some trouble during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas. Kamara was arrested after the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium after an incident that occurred the previous night and is now facing charges of felony battery. According to Pro Football Talk, Kamara is expecting to receive […] The post Saints star Alvin Kamara to receive 6-game suspension from Pro Bowl incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Lawrence Taylor This Morning

On Thursday morning, Pro Football Focus posted the following question on Twitter: "Who is the best defender of all time?" Most of the responses were the same. NFL fans strongly believe the right answer is Lawrence Taylor. Taylor, who spent his entire career with the New York Giants, was a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Shelton
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to No. 1 overall pick in 2022 draft

The Orlando Magic ended weeks of speculation on Thursday, selecting Paolo Banchero from Duke with the No. 1 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. In some years, the No. 1 pick is clear, but that was not the case this year. Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren were both candidates for the top spot, as well. But in the minutes leading up to the draft, Banchero became the leading candidate. Shortly after the draft began, the Magic made things official, selecting the Duke freshman first overall.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Winners and losers from the 2022 NBA Draft

Unsurprisingly, the 2022 NBA Draft delivered with mock drafts blowing up quickly, and confusing trade details leaving us waiting for the next Twitter notification. But in the end, 58 picks have been made and we have a better sense of what teams wanted to do with their respective selections. So,...
NBA
The Spun

Cavs Reportedly Agree To Trade Before NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly agreed to a trade ahead of tonight's 2022 NBA Draft, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The Cavs will acquire the Sacramento Kings' 49th overall pick in tonight's draft in exchange for the rights to 26-year-old forward Sasha Vezenkov. Vezenkov was named first-team All-EuroLeague this...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Mets#American Football#Cbs Sports#The New York Yankees#Tiktok#The Big League#The Major League Level
ESPN

Cavaliers add second-round pick, acquire No. 49 from Kings

CLEVELAND --  The Cavaliers made their first move before the NBA draft tipped off. Adding another asset to perhaps use to bolster its roster, Cleveland acquired the No. 49 selection from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for the rights to forward Sasha Vezenkov and $1.75 million. The deal, which...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Purdue star set to play for Celtics' Summer League team

The Boston Celtics selected just one player in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft, but JD Davison will have company in Las Vegas this summer. Purdue big man Trevion Williams will play for the Celtics in NBA Summer League beginning July 9, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Friday. The...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
NBC Sports

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reveals his bold prediction for 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is just a few hours away, and the rumor mill is in overdrive as teams try to figure out how to add star players, move up in the first round, clear out unwanted salary, etc. ESPN's "2022 NBA Draft Preview" show asked its panel Wednesday night...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NBA Draft: Tracking the undrafted free agents

The 2022 NBA Draft is over. Fifty-eight players will now begin the next chapter in their respective professional careers. But not everyone had the pleasure of hearing their names called. With a finite amount of picks available, some intriguing prospects just couldn’t make the cut and will have to hope...
NBA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy