Rotterdam Junction, NY

Zombie property to be demolished in Rotterdam Junction

By Jennifer Seelig
 3 days ago

ROTTERDAM JUNCTION, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Eleven years later, and officials are still working to clean up the mess made by Tropical Storm Irene. The Capital Region Land Bank has reached an agreement to take title to and demolish an abandoned zombie property on Main Street in Rotterdam Junction, where overgrown weeds, broken windows, and ripped-up siding are easy to see.

“The foundation has failed. The property has way too much remediation. It’s just not worth the investment,” said Richard Ruzzo, Chairman of the Land Bank. “Our first goal is to restore, rehabilitate, revitalize—but this one needs to be demoed.”

The Land Bank revitalizes neighborhoods by eliminating blighted structures that are beyond repair as well as renovating and building new housing in Schenectady County. The organization asked the last three owners of the property to clean up the site before the most recent owner finally handed over the deed. Now, the property can be finally be torn down.

Rotterdam Junction resident Dave Orologio has to pass the eyesore every day on his way home. He said he’s thrilled to hear that the zombie property is coming down. “It’s been a haven for feral cats, woodchucks, who knows? Maybe even people,” he said. “It’s been a pain trying to get on the street because of the weeds being so high.”

The Land Bank, administered by Metroplex as part of Schenectady County’s unified economic development team, hopes to see crews on the scene within the next few weeks. Dan’s Hauling & Demo. Inc. will do the dirty work on behalf of the Land Bank, immediately starting to demolish the building once closing occurs and the utilities are disconnected.

“Whenever possible, we try to save structures and repair them,” said David Hogenkamp, Executive Director of the Land Bank. “In this case, the building is way beyond repair and demolition is the only solution.”

“We thank the Land Bank for making this major improvement to the main corridor in Rotterdam Junction,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chairman of the Schenectady County Legislature. “This is a meaningful change that will eliminate a blighted building that has been a hindrance to investment and a major nuisance to neighbors.”

