Man accused of stealing $87K from two north St. Louis County banks

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man is behind bars after police say he stole nearly $87,000 from two banks last month in north St. Louis County.

Prosecutors have charged Walter Hopson, 39, with first-degree robbery and stealing from a financial institution in the investigation. Police say the robberies happened at two locations on May 7 and May 14.

On May 7, police say Hopson entered a US Bank in the 11100 block of Larimore Road and held a gun while demanding money from a clerk. Hopson reportedly ended up with $12,000 in that robbery.

One week later, investigators say Hopson entered a First Bank in the 4000 block of North Highway 67. According to court documents, he demanded a clerk to fill a bag with money. He then jumped over the bank counter and told staff to take him to the bank’s vault and said “he did not want to hurt anyone.” After being escorted to the vault, Hopson got away with $75,000 from the bank.

Through a tip, police learned that Hopson left the state shortly after the theft from First Bank. Investigators say Hopson had an ankle monitoring device removed one day prior to the May 7 robbery.

After a warrant was issued, authorities searched Hopson’s home house and found clothing and gloves that matched those described from the May 14 robbery. Police also reviewed surveillance photos from the banks that closely resemble Hopson.

According to Missouri court records, Hopson was on parole for three first-degree robbery charges and out on bond for a weapons charge. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating the robberies.

