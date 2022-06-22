ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer Glen, IL

UPDATE: Two Orland Park residents dead following in multi-car crash in Homer Glen

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mvu16_0gIbMDth00

A 77-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman, both from Orland Park, died Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident in Will County late Tuesday afternoon.

Four others were injured in the pileup.

It happened at the intersection of 143rd Street and Kings Road in Homer Glen, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

The initial investigation, officers said, indicated that a Joliet man drove his Nissan SUV into oncoming traffic and struck two other vehicles.

Among the vehicles hit was a Hyundai, which was carrying the 77-year-old and 73-year-old from Orland Park, as well as a 49-year-old family member. The 49-year-old survived but is in critical condition.

In a press release, the Will County Sheriff's Office said that the Joliet man who caused the accident received several citations, including the transportation of open alcohol.

Authorities said they would release the names of the deceased "when appropriate."

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starvedrock.media

One person dead from Friday collision outside Streator

We're awaiting the name of a person killed in a crash Friday morning outside Streator. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office says two persons in a passenger vehicle were northbound on East 14 around 7:10am. Its driver failed to stop at Route 18 and drove into the path of a westbound truck.
STREATOR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
Orland Park, IL
Accidents
Orland Park, IL
Cars
City
Homer Glen, IL
Homer Glen, IL
Crime & Safety
Will County, IL
Accidents
Orland Park, IL
Crime & Safety
Will County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Will County, IL
City
Orland Park, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Joliet, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

2 city employees hospitalized after being struck by fire department vehicle in Waukegan

Two city employees were transported to the hospital after they were hit by a fire department vehicle while walking in Waukegan Thursday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Washington Street and Sheridan Road in Waukegan. A city-owned Dodge Durango SUV with a low-profile emergency light system was being driven […] The post 2 city employees hospitalized after being struck by fire department vehicle in Waukegan appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
WAUKEGAN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
WSPY NEWS

Aurora police investigating fatal train crash

The Aurora Police Department is investigating a fatal train versus pedestrian crash at the crossing on Prairie Street between Orchard Road and South Barnes Road. Police say the victim was pronounced dead on-scene. Police and the BNSF railway are looking into the circumstances of the crash.
AURORA, IL
informnny.com

UPDATE: Yorkville PD make arrests in Aldi’s investigation

YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department has reported that arrests have been made in the Aldi’s Larceny investigation that took place on June 18. According to police, using the Mohawk Valley Crime Analyst Center (MVCAC) and the department’s Facebook page, the following individuals were identified and charged as the alleged suspects in the Aldi’s larceny investigation.
UTICA, NY
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Joliet Township Supervisor Arrested For Felony DUI On Father’s Day –

Angel C. Contreras, Joliet Township Supervisor, was arrested by a Joliet Police Officer on Father’s Day, June 19, 2022, at 2:42 a.m. According to the case report, Contreras was arrested, booked, and transported to the WCADF for the following charges:. Aggravated DUI during a period when driving privilege revoked...
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nissan#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Police warn residents to remain vigilant after reports of vehicle burglaries, stolen vehicle in Cary

Police are warning residents after they received multiple reports of subjects attempting to enter motor vehicles Thursday morning in residential areas in Cary and Crystal Lake. The incidents occurred in residential areas in the northeast region of Cary as well as neighboring towns. In some cases, the subjects were able to successfully enter unlocked motor […] The post Police warn residents to remain vigilant after reports of vehicle burglaries, stolen vehicle in Cary appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
CARY, IL
CBS Chicago

Small plane crashes in rural Will County

PEOTONE, Ill. (CBS) -- A small plane went down Friday afternoon in rural Will County.The Peotone Fire Department was on the scene for the small plane crash south of Monee and northeast of Peotone. The closest intersection is Will Center and Eagle Lake roads, but the crash scene is next to Rock Creek and far from any road. The fire departments from the Will County communities of Manhattan and Monee also responded.A heavy tow truck was also on the scene to try to stabilize the back end of the plane's fuselage.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported the plane appears to have gone down at a steep angle in a wooded area next to the creek. The engine had come loose from the firewall, and it appeared that the plane stalled out and came down at a nose-down, vertical attitude, Habermehl reported.A person was rescued after being trapped inside the wreckage, and was loaded into a University of Chicago Medicine Aeromedical Network helicopter to be taken to the U of C Medical Center.The person's condition was not immediately available.
WILL COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Chicago Journal

4-year-old girl beaten to death in Chatham

CHICAGO - A 4-year-old girl's death has been ruled a homicide due to child abuse after she was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with trauma all over her body late Friday night, authorities said. Police were called to Comer Children's Hospital around 11:00 p.m. last night after a 4-year-old girl...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver charged with striking police officer directing traffic in Jackson Park

CHICAGO - A man was charged driving a stolen car into a Chicago police officer who was directing traffic last year in Jackson Park on the South Side. A Chicago police sergeant was directing traffic when 21-year-old Joshua Hudson struck him with a stolen vehicle and dragged him on June 11, 2021 in the 1700 block of East Hayes Drive, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plano man arrested in gas station robbery

A Plano man was arrested late Thursday night in a gas station robbery. 62-year-old Wayne Carlson, of Plano, is charged with aggravated armed robbery. Police were called at around 9:30 to the Circle K Gas Station in the 1000 block of Route 34 for a report of an armed robbery in progress. Police were given a description of the suspect, who was located a short distance away in the 800 block of Route 34.
PLANO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy