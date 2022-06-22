UPDATE: Two Orland Park residents dead following in multi-car crash in Homer Glen

A 77-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman, both from Orland Park, died Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident in Will County late Tuesday afternoon.

Four others were injured in the pileup.

It happened at the intersection of 143rd Street and Kings Road in Homer Glen, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

The initial investigation, officers said, indicated that a Joliet man drove his Nissan SUV into oncoming traffic and struck two other vehicles.

Among the vehicles hit was a Hyundai, which was carrying the 77-year-old and 73-year-old from Orland Park, as well as a 49-year-old family member. The 49-year-old survived but is in critical condition.

In a press release, the Will County Sheriff's Office said that the Joliet man who caused the accident received several citations, including the transportation of open alcohol.

Authorities said they would release the names of the deceased "when appropriate."

