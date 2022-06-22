ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Ask the Mayor — June 22, 2022 — Mason City mayor Bill Schickel

KGLO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMason City’s mayor Bill Schickel was our...

www.kglonews.com

KGLO News

Cerro Gordo County supervisors approve applying for funds to straighten curves on B-20 east of US Highway 65

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this week approved an application for funding to straighten out curves on a county road just north of Mason City. County Engineer Brandon Billings says they’ve been exploring addressing the concerns about the curves on County Road B-20 just east of US Highway 65. “It’s something that’s been a thorn in our side for a long time. Those are very sharp curves. We’d like to apply for safety funding to help correct those now that we have the railroad right of way needed. It won’t be 100% what we want, but it will be safer and better than it is now for the traveling public not to get surprised and slam into that guard rail. That’s been that way since I was a kid, so it would be an amazing thing for us to apply for safety funds and get repaired.”
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

State legislation is changing Mason City firework ordinance

You may have noticed firework vendors where they weren't in years past. That's because of recent state legislation. During the last legislative session, the Legislature passed and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill allowing the sale of fireworks in any location in the state zoned for commercial or industrial purposes.
MASON CITY, IA
B100

Porch Lights Will Be On In Iowa This Weekend For An Important Reason

Monday, June 27th is a very tragic anniversary for many Iowans. Jodi Huisentruit was abducted on her way to anchor the morning news in Mason City Iowa 27 years ago. Sadly Jodi’s family and friends have had no closure and no answers, and no arrested/charges in connection with this unsolved case were ever made.
IOWA STATE
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

27 35th St SE Mason City

Large picture window in the living room allows for all the natural light. Two bedrooms with closets and a bathroom are right around the corner. Newer double hung white vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen overlooks the fenced rear yard and patio; ample room for a smaller table against the wall in the kitchen area. Great space for entertaining, toys, food, fun and sun! Recently remodeled mudroom/utility/laundry room just off the garage and back door with endless possibilities however you desire. Whether you need more pantry space, a laundry room with counter space or a full on drop zone from coming in outside for coats and shoes - this space can become anything you wish. Attached garage and two separate driveways for overflow parking. Don't let this one slip away, this is the perfect home for YOU! Subject to seller finding home of their choice.
MASON CITY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Michael Lang to be Sentenced Monday, June 27th

A Grundy County man who was convicted last month of First-Degree Murder in the death of an Iowa State Trooper during a standoff in April of 2021 is set to be sentenced on Monday, June 27th. Sentencing for Michael Lang will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Grundy County...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Mason City meth sends Fort Dodge man to prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – Getting caught with meth in Cerro Gordo County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Jacob Matthew Mills, 28, was arrested just a bit after 1 am on March 12 in the area of 8th Street SW and South President Avenue in Mason City. Law enforcement says he was found with around nine grams of methamphetamine.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Charles City men charged with antique vehicle theft

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men have been arrested for stealing an antique automobile in Worth County. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, are both charged with second-degree theft. They’re accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on Thursday.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman hospitalized following motorcycle crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Alisha Heinzerling, of Mason City, was involved in the single-vehicle accident at 5:30 p.m. at 305th St. and Raven Ave. northeast of Mason City. Heinzerling was taken...
MASON CITY, IA
WHO 13

Remembering Jodi Huisentruit 27 years later

WHO 13 NEWS – This month marks 27 years since Iowa TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit vanished. A group called “FindJodi” is making sure her story is not forgotten. “Jodi was 27 years old. She disappeared on June 27. It will be 27 years on Monday since she’s gone,” Caroline Lowe, a FindJodi team member […]
MASON CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

Fort Dodge man sentenced to ten years on Mason City meth dealing charge

MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Fort Dodge man convicted of selling methamphetamine in Mason City. 28-year-old Jacob Mills was arrested in the early morning hours of March 12th in the area of 8th and South President where law enforcement says he was found with about nine grams of meth. Mills was originally charged with the Class B-level controlled substance violation of conspiring with the intent to manufacture and deliver false meth over five grams and under five kilograms, as well as failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony.
MASON CITY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Man Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge in Hardin County

A Marshalltown man accused of stealing a pickup truck from a residential driveway in Iowa Falls on Easter Sunday has pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge in connection with the case. Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Hoffman entered a guilty plea to Second-Degree Theft on June 14th in Hardin County District Court.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Charles City man pleads guilty to dealing LSD

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man caught with LSD in Floyd County is pleading guilty. Samuel Ryan Kiewel, 20 of Charles City, is now set to be sentenced on August 15 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver LSD. Two counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Saturday Morning Storms: Rainfall Totals

While we did not technically get placed under any flash flood warnings locally, there were still plenty of communities in northern Iowa that got a ton of rain in a few hours. This was due to both the actual cells having heavy rainfall as well as the slow-moving nature of the cells (only about 15-20 MPH). There was a top and bottom line of storms, and the bottom one almost "planted" itself over northern Iowa. So far, the highest rainfall totals comes from Rockford, IA with exactly 3". However, a communitiy in Worth county could potentially overtake that total as it is estimated that communities in Worth County saw more rain than any other county locally.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Teen Charged with Stealing Gun

A teenager has been charged with stealing a gun from a home in May, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The 15 year old was charged with second degree Burglary, Carrying Weapons, third degree Theft, and Trafficking in Stolen Weapons. The teen allegedly entered a home that was for sale on Prospect Boulevard through a door that had been left unlocked. In addition to the gun he took a laptop and video game console among other items. A neighbor’s security camera caught the teen entering and leaving the home.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

Freeborn County man pleads guilty to threatening wife with an axe

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening his wife with an axe pleads guilty. Soe Naing, 47 of Clarks Grove, was arrested in November 2019 and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. Court documents state Naing had an argument with his wife in 2019 where Naing grabbed an axe, held it over his head, and threatened to kill her.

Community Policy