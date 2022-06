One of the oldest restaurants in Texas closed its doors for good this month, leaving many locals who frequented the eatery feeling surprised and disappointed. The Hallmark Restaurant has been a staple of the Killeen community for the last forty years. However, despite being one of the oldest restaurants in the area and a favorite spot for local patrons, the popular eatery abruptly closed down the business last week.

