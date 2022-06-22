Normani's surprise appearance in Chris Brown's 'WE (Warm Embrace)' video is sending us

Surprise! Normani is the leading lady in Chris Brown’s new music video – and fans are going crazy over it!

The Fifth Harmony alum starred alongside Brown in the newly released visual for “WE (Warm Embrace).” Directed by Arrad, the 5-minute music video features a salsa-inspired dance. The two superstars even lean into each other during the sensual routine. “Chris Brown and Normani as celestial lovers in the ‘Warm Embrace’ video was exactly what I needed to see today. Normani is that girl,” a fan tweeted following the video release.

“Warm Embrace” is from Brown’s tenth studio album Breezy which drops this Friday (June 24). According to Hot New Hip Hop , Brown recorded 250 songs but only 23 made the album cut. The upcoming project also includes appearances from H.E.R., Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign , and more.

In addition to the single, the R&B singer released "Call Me Every Day" featuring WizKid last week, and “Iffy” earlier this year.

