Cambridge, OH

Local News Briefs: Christopher Caples Memorial Scholarships awarded

By The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago
Caples scholarship recipients

The Christopher Caples Memorial Scholarship Fund recently awarded eight $500 scholarships.

Recipients for the class of 2022 are Josie McComb and McKenzie Todd from Buckeye Trail, Ava Byerly and Kara Loader from Cambridge, Clay Vasko and Cameron Welch from John Glenn, and Lilyann Norman and Austin Vannoy from Meadowbrook.

The scholarship is open to graduating seniors from Buckeye Trail, Cambridge, John Glenn, and Meadowbrook High Schools. For more information or to make a donation contact Cathy Holt at 740-489-5570.

Students achieve at Kent State

Chaylann M. Bamfield of Cambridge was recently named to the spring Kent State University president's list. The following students were recently named to the spring dean's list: Dylan J. Johnson of Byesville, Zachery B. Pfouts of Cadiz, Katie J. Martin and Carson J. Paden of Lore City, and Jerry L.Kinder of Quaker City.

4-H news

The Lore City Stick Togethers will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Lore City News. The club is continuing its suckers fundraiser.

Byesville park board to meet

The Village of Byesville Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Byesville Village Hall.

Wheeling Twp. to discuss levy

The Wheeling Township Trustees will meet in special session at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Guernsey Community Center for the purpose of the renewal of the township fire levy.

Food distribution schedule

G.R.A.C.E. Pantry food distribution will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Christ's Lutheran Church, 1101 Steubenville Ave., Cambridge. Everyone must bring a form of identification.

Spotted Knapweed program

Spotted knapweed, a noxious weed that impacts grazing land, has been found in the area. The Regional Conservation Partnership Program can help landowners in Noble, Guernsey, Muskingum, and Morgan counties control this week. For more information contact your local OSU Extension office, SWCD or NRCS office.

Baldwin Wallace graduates

Avery Hanlon of Barnesville graduated from Baldwin Wallace University with a master 's degree in speech-language pathology.

Miami University dean's list

Abby Froehlich of Barnesville, Anna Wright and Josie Carter of Cambridge, Natalie Mitchell of New Concord and Mya Stahl of Pleasant City made the spring dean's list at Miami University.

