ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

South Asia floods kill dozens, force millions to evacuation centers

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Erratic and early rains triggered unprecedented floods in Bangladesh and northeastern India, killing dozens and making lives miserable for millions of others.

Scientists say climate change is a factor.

Although the region is no stranger to flooding , it typically takes place later in the year when monsoon rains are well underway.

Afghanistan earthquake kills 1,000; deadliest in decades

This year’s torrential rainfall lashed the area as early as March. It may take much longer to determine the extent to which climate change played a role in the floods, but scientists say that it has made the monsoon — a seasonable change in weather usually associated with strong rains — more variable over the past decades. This means that much of the rain expected to fall in a year is arriving in a space of weeks.

The northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya received nearly three times its average June rainfall in just the first three weeks of the month, and neighboring Assam received twice its monthly average in the same period. Several rivers, including one of Asia’s largest, flow downstream from the two states into the Bay of Bengal in low-lying Bangladesh, a densely populated delta nation.

With more rainfall predicted over the next five days, Bangladesh’s Flood Forecast and Warning Centre warned Tuesday that water levels would remain dangerously high in the country’s northern regions.

The pattern of monsoons, vital for the agrarian economies of India and Bangladesh, has been shifting since the 1950s, with longer dry spells interspersed with heavy rain, said Roxy Matthew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, adding that extreme rainfall events were also projected to increase.

Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods

Until now, floods in northeastern Bangladesh were rare while Assam state, famed for its tea cultivation, usually coped with floods later in the year during the usual monsoon season. The sheer volume of early rain this year that lashed the region in just a few weeks makes the current floods an “unprecedented” situation, said Anjal Prakash, a research director at India’s Bharti Institute of Public Policy, who has contributed to U.N.-sponsored study on global warming.

“This is something that we have never heard of and never seen,” he said.

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave a similarly grim assessment Wednesday.

“We haven’t faced a crisis like this for a long time. Infrastructure must be constructed to cope with such disasters,” she told a news conference in Dhaka. “The water coming from Meghalaya and Assam has affected the Sylhet region” in northeastern Bangladesh, she said, adding that there is no quick respite for the country.

Hasina said that floodwaters would recede soon from the northeast, but they would likely hit the country’s southern region soon on the way to the Bay of Bengal.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Unqm_0gIbJ6uU00
    A Bangladeshi army soldier distributes relief material to flood affected people in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24tEEB_0gIbJ6uU00
    Bangladeshi woman Hasiba wails after visiting her home damaged in floods in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xs6bs_0gIbJ6uU00
    A Bangladeshi army soldier distributes relief material to flood affected people in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07B5ir_0gIbJ6uU00
    People inspect the damaged belongings in their homes as flood water levels recede slowly in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGP1N_0gIbJ6uU00
    A damaged house is seen as flood water levels recede slowly in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbNKM_0gIbJ6uU00
    A house is surrounded by flood waters in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2V6r_0gIbJ6uU00
    A Bangladeshi army soldier, left, distributes relief material to flood affected people in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5SaR_0gIbJ6uU00
    A girl reacts to camera as he family members inspect their damaged belongings at her home as flood water levels recede slowly in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXtGb_0gIbJ6uU00
    Flood affected people wait to receive relief material in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fznxE_0gIbJ6uU00
    A flood affected family return to their home as flood water levels recede slowly in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VCyL6_0gIbJ6uU00
    Flood affected people row a country boat as they head to collect their belongings from a walkway in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

“We should prepare to face it,” she said. “We live in a region where flooding happens quite often, which we have to bear in mind. We must prepare for that.”

A total of 42 people have died in Bangladesh since May 17 while Indian authorities reported that flood deaths have risen to 78 in Assam state, with 17 others killed in landslides.

Hundreds of thousands are displaced and millions in the region have been forced to scramble to makeshift evacuation centers.

Bangladesh, home to about 160 million, has historically contributed a fraction of the world’s emissions. Meanwhile, a decade-old deal for rich nations, who have contributed more to global emissions, to give $100 billion to poorer nations every year to adapt to climate change and switch to cleaner fuels hasn’t been fulfilled. And the money that is provided is spread too thin.

That means that countries like Bangladesh — whose GDP has risen from $6.2 billion in 1972 to $305 billion in 2019 — have to redirect funds to combat climate change, instead of of spending it on policies aimed at lifting millions from poverty.

UN chief calls governments’ inaction on climate ‘dangerous’

“This is a problem which is created by the global industrialized north. And we are paying the price for it because they have ignored their responsibility,” Prakash said.

In the hardest-hit city of Sylhet, shop owner Mohammad Rashiq Ahamed has returned home with his families to see what can be salvaged from floods. Wading through knee-deep water, he said that he was worried about waters rising again. “The weather is changing … there can be another disaster, at any time.”

He is one of about 3.5 million Bangladeshis who face the same predicament each year when rivers flood, according to a 2015 analysis by the World Bank Institute. Bangladesh is considered one of the most vulnerable to climate change and the poor are disproportionately impacted.

Parul Akhter, a poultry farmer, held on to her disabled son to save him from the floodwaters in Sylhet. But she lost her only income — her chickens — and all other belongings.

“The chicken farm was the only way for me to live. I have no other means to earn,” she said.

Mohammad Arfanuzzaman, a climate change expert at the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, said that catastrophic floods like the one this year could have wide-ranging impacts, from farmers losing their crops and being trapped in a cycle of debt to children not being able to go to school and at increased risk to disease.

“Poor people are suffering a lot from the ongoing flooding,” he said.

___

Ghosal reported from New Delhi. Associated Press writers Julhas Alam from Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Victoria Milko in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.v

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

8-vehicle pileup causes traffic jam on WB I-465 on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A multiple vehicle crash, involving at least eight cars, is tying up traffic on westbound I-465 on Indy’s south side. The crash happened on I-465 near State Road 37 just before 6 a.m. It’s caused the left two lanes to be blocked. Around 6:30 a.m., traffic was backed up for at least two […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#South Asia#Heavy Rain#Earthquake#Weather#Sylhet#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX59

Driver killed in 2 car crash, second driver ran from scene

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that now involves a DUI investigation. Around 6 p.m. Friday night, IMPD said a Jeep hit a van on North Shadeland Avenue on the east side, just north of Washington Street. The driver of the van was killed, and a passenger in the van was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana fugitive dies after shootout with police in Warrick County

LYNNVILLE, Ind. — A fugitive is dead after a multi-day manhunt ends in a shootout with police in Warrick County, Indiana. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office started pursuing the suspect in a vehicle on Tuesday, June 21. The subject had active warrants for his arrests. During the pursuit, Indiana State Police say the suspect fired […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll Co. motorcycle wreck

CARROLL CO., Ind. — A 51-year-old man from Delphi died Thursday night in a motorcycle crash northeast of the city that left an additional passenger seriously injured. Carroll County emergency dispatch received a report around 10:30 p.m. Thursday of a motorcycle lying in the middle of State Road 218. Originally, the caller told dispatch that […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Protests breakout in downtown Indy following the overturn of Roe v. Wade

INDIANAPOLIS — Following the US Supreme Court’s decisions overturning Roe vs Wade, protests broke out nationally and locally. Hoosiers who are pro-abortion choice turned to Monument Circle to rally against the decision. “Are our rights part of some game?” questioned social studies teacher Noah Leininger while speaking at the protest, “I don’t think so. This […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Arrest in February homicide where woman was beaten, left in alley

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been charged with reckless homicide in the death of Cynthia Shouse, Indianapolis. Her body was discovered on the morning of February 12, in the 2600 block of Winthrop Avenue. She was declared dead at the scene, and the case was initially treated as a death investigation. In April, the Marion […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy