Tampa, FL

Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov in, Brayden Point out for Game 4

 3 days ago

Forward Nikita Kucherov will be in the lineup Wednesday night when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Coach Jon Cooper confirmed Wednesday morning that the Lightning will use the same lineup as in Game 3.

Brayden Point, who did not play in Tampa Bay’s 6-2 win in Game 3 on Monday, will sit out Game 4 as well.

“I haven’t ruled him out for the series, but he’s out for tonight,” Cooper said of Point.

Forward Nick Paul will remain in the lineup for the Lightning, who trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Kucherov, 29, exited Monday’s game with 6:05 remaining in the third period after falling awkwardly following a penalized crosscheck from Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews.

Kucherov was headed toward the boards when Toews hit him, and his left leg buckled. The former Hart Trophy recipient attempted to take part in the ensuing five-on-three power play but left the ice in discomfort.

He collected two assists in the game, giving him 25 points in each of the Lightning’s three consecutive Stanley Cup years. He is the fourth player in league history with three straight 25-point postseasons, joining Bryan Trottier (1980-82), Mike Bossy (1981-83) and Wayne Gretzky (1983-85).

Point sustained a lower-body injury on May 14 in Game 7 of the first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He missed the team’s next 10 games before returning for the series opener against the Avalanche.

Point, 26, has two goals and three assists in nine playoff games.

ClutchPoints

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar gets brutally honest on controversial missed call in OT vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche took Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final courtesy of an overtime goal from Nazem Kadri. The goal was not without controversy, however, as the Lightning and head coach Jon Cooper were quick to claim that the referees should have blown the play dead because of a too many men penalty. Avs head coach Jared Bednar has now weighed in on the controversial goal, saying he saw nothing wrong with the play, suggesting that close line changes occur frequently throughout any hockey game, via Michael Traikos.
thecomeback.com

The NHL’s “too many men” game sheet isn’t a smoking gun, but the videos raise more questions

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night saw Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche score at 12:02 of the first overtime period, giving Colorado a 3-2 victory and a 3-1 series lead. However, that goal was controversial; Lightning head coach Jon Cooper only answered a single question after the game, saying “You’re going to see what I mean when you see the winning goal. My heart breaks for the players because we probably should still be playing.”
ClutchPoints

Lightning get Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli injury updates for Game 5 vs. Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the brink of elimination against the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final. Ahead of Game 5, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper provided an update on injured forwards Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli. According to NHL.com, Cooper revealed that Point and Cirelli are being considered game-time decisions ahead of […] The post Lightning get Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli injury updates for Game 5 vs. Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING OWNER FLIES ENTIRE STAFF TO COLORADO FOR GAME 5

Tamap Bay Lightning owner, Jeff Vinik, flew the team's entire full time staff to Denver for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. Apparently the Lightning employees took up the better part of section 322 of Ball Arena in Colorado. Reportedly, some of these seats cost $1500.
