Thief River Falls, MN

TRF considers allowing chickens in city limits

 3 days ago
by April Scheinoha Reporter
People have been clucking about the desire to raise chickens in the City of Thief River Falls. At its meeting Monday, June 13, the Public Safety/Liquor Committee got the egg rolling. Council member Jason Aarestad, who chairs the committee, said city leaders have discussed the possibility of allowing six to eight hens in the past. Human ears may be gratified to know that they discussed the perpetual outlawing of roosters. “I don’t think we’re going to have a town full of chickens,” Aarestad said. The committee directed Deputy Police Chief Jaeger Bellows to research how other cities have handled fowl residents. Council member Rachel Prudhomme, who sits on the committee, said both Newfolden and Red Lake Falls allow chickens in their communities. If city leaders decide to move forward after Bellows has completed his research, the city is required to hold a public hearing. Council member Steve Narverud, who sits on both this committee and the Planning Commission, suggested that the Planning Commission hold the public hearing. At two different points during the meeting, Prudhomme said a possible chicken ordinance would die at the Planning Commission. Narverud took exception to her statements, loudly telling her, “It won’t die, Rachel.” Prudhomme replied that there was no point in sending the matter to the Planning Commission. Council member Anthony Bolduc, who also sits on the committee, told them to calm down. Narverud then said the Planning Commission would discuss the matter and consider whether to make a recommendation to the council. His fellow committee members wanted to handle the matter themselves through the Public Safety/Liquor Committee. Bolduc advocated that the Public Safety/Liquor Committee hold the public hearing. He said he didn’t expect there to be a mass rush to purchase chickens if the city allowed them in city limits. Some chickens already live in city limits. Prudhomme said she has seen the illegal fowl while traveling in the city. For his part, Narverud believed chickens may be the tip of the iceberg. A flock of pheasants live across the river from him. Pheasants may be the next step if chickens were allowed to live in the city, Narverud said.

