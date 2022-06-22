ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warrants issued for suspects accused of breaking into elementary school, damaging property

By WTVG Staff
13abc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police issued warrants for a group of suspects accused of breaking into a Toledo elementary school and damaging property Tuesday night. According...

www.13abc.com

presspublications.com

Quarry search yields no evidence, sheriff says

Two vehicles were pulled from the quarry at Veterans Park in the Village of Genoa last week as part of an investigation into a cold case crime. Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick said his office recently received a tip that a vehicle containing evidence linked to a cold case crime in Toledo was possibly abandoned in the quarry. About when the sheriff’s office received the information, divers from the Underwater Rescue Division of the sheriff’s department were planning to assist village workers with locating the anchor units of the floating rafts in the quarry.
TOLEDO, OH
thesalinepost.com

Pittsfield Police Investigate Death of Saline Woman Found in Roadway

Pittsfield Township police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old Saline woman. On June 17, just after 10:30 p.m., Pittsfield Township police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Maple and Ellsworth roads. Michelle Young, 58, of Saline, was found injured in the roadway and was later pronounced dead at the University of Michigan Hospital, according to Pittsfield Police.
SALINE, MI
sent-trib.com

BG man who shot himself in the leg pleads guilty

A Bowling Green man who shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun on New Year’s Day has taken a plea deal. Graig Gibson, 32, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He was indicted in January for...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

TPD investigates shooting incident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening. Officers responded to a call on the 1400 block of Fernwood Ave. around 8:40 p.m. TPD officers confirmed that vehicle was struck however, no one was struck or injured. Officers are continuing to...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#The Gesu Catholic School
13abc.com

One man convicted of intentionally hitting a man with car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was acquitted of attempted murder after intentionally hitting a bicyclist with his car. According to court records, Kevondrae Walton was found not guilty of attempting to commit murder on Thursday. However, he was convicted of felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Walton was sentenced...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Reward offered for J&J burglary information

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering an award for information regarding the burglary of J&J Firearms. ATF and NSSF are offering a potential total reward of up to $5,000. At about 5:00 A.M. on June 23,...
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man indicted after fatal December crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo man on multiple charges after causing a fatal car crash last December. Roderick Foster, 38, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to court records. According to a Toledo Police report, on December 15, 2021,...
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old Warren woman shot by estranged boyfriend, officials say

DETROIT – A 27-year-old Warren woman was shot in the leg by her estranged boyfriend, who police arrested six days later, officials said. Detroit police were called around 1 a.m. June 15 to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain Street. When they arrived, a woman told them that she had been shot in the lower left leg.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

TFRD deems fire suspicious, firefighter hospitalized

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue officials deemed a house fire suspicious in nature. The fire also sent a firefighter to the hospital. A fire broke out at a duplex on Parker St. Friday morning, resulting in lots of smoke and water damage. TFRD said it started on the first floor and spread to a neighboring home after flames ran up the side of the building.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Toledo man arrested for shooting his brother

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly shooting his brother Thursday morning. It happened on the 4000 block of Willys Pkwy. just before 8:00 a.m. According to police reports, Danny Brandon, 78, was arrested for felonious assault after allegedly shooting his brother in the knee. Brandon drove away from the scene and officials later stopped him.
13abc.com

Officials looking for suspects who robbed Dundee hotel

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Dundee Police Department is searching for two individuals who stole cash from a hotel in Dundee, Mich. According to DPD, on Wednesday morning around 6a.m., two individuals walked into American Inn & Suites on Outer Drive in Dundee. Security camera footage shows one of the individuals reaching over the front desk and stealing money out of a drawer.
DUNDEE, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Charged With Shooting Estranged Girlfriend

(CBS DETROIT) — Prosecutors say a Detroit man accused of shooting his estranged girlfriend is facing charges. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 24-year-old Jayvon Moore is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felony firearm, felon in possession and felonious assault. Jayvon Moore (credit: Detroit Police Department) At about 1 a.m. on June 15, police were called to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain in Detroit where a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her lower left leg. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. Prosecutors say Moore allegedly fired a gun multiple times, striking the woman in the leg before fleeing. He was arrested six days later on June 21. Moore was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court and given a $75,000 cash bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 1 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 8. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Lima News

Five injured in Putnam County crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP — Two people left a two-vehicle accident scene via Life Flight in northern Putnam County on Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima post. Three others were also injured. At 5:11 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Man’s body recovered from Maumee River in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Search and rescue teams recovered the body of a man who fell in the Maumee River in Henry County Saturday after hitting his head, fire officials said. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. The man was on a boat with his wife when he...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

A defendant sentenced in BGSU fraternity hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) -A member of the fraternity involved in the hazing death of Stone Foltz in March 2021 was sentenced in Wood County Court Friday. Canyon Caldwell, who was convicted of obstructing justice and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing, received seven days in jail, and 28 days of house arrest after their jail term.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man found guilty of murder for 2019 triple shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect involved in murder after a triple shooting at the Georgetown Apartments in 2019, has been found guilty. Verlando Woods, 30, was found guilty of murder, felonious assault and firearm specification. His bond has been revoked and he is being held in custody of the Lucas county Sheriff’s Department.
13abc.com

Genoa Quarry reopens, authorities say no evidence found linked to cold case

GENOA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Genoa Quarry at Veterans Memorial Park is now open again after it was closed Tuesday due to a search for potential evidence in a crime. The Ottawa County Sheriff says it was originally closed to search for possible evidence connected to a Toledo cold case crime. Divers concluded their search just before 6 on Tuesday and say they found nothing linked to any kind of crime.
Detroit News

Police arrest suspect after gun pointed at man with baby at Detroit gas station

Detroit — A suspect police believe was captured on video pointing a gun at a man holding a small child Sunday at a west side gas station has been rrested, police said. "An arrest has been made for the aggravated assault yesterday evening at the Valero Gas Station at Hubbell/Tireman," officials said in a tweet. "The 2nd Precinct would like to thank our community for providing information which led us to taking this individual into custody."
DETROIT, MI

