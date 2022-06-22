Pastor PM Smith: 'Crime is a number one issue. Always. Every week.'
By Maxine Friedman
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a local business owner and married father of two, Trevor White, was fatally shot right outside his home, concerns for the safety of Baltimore city residents’ are quickly growing. FOX45 News Rielle Creighton spoke with prominent faith leader Pastor PM Smith on the...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Tucked under I-95 in southwest Baltimore, police say the severely burned body of 18-year-old Jeremiah Williamson was found. The teen had also been shot in the head. His death added to what's been a violent June. There have been at least 34 homicides so far this...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vulnerable adult. Steven Owens was last seen on June 24, 2022 in the 100 block of Read Street. Owens was wearing a multi-color striped shirt with a black baseball cap. dark blue jacket, black pants and khaki boat shoes.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A jury was unable to reach a verdict Friday on a fatal stabbing allegedly involving a 26-year-old Baltimore woman known for her role in the HBO Max film “Charm City Kings,” according to authorities.
The stabbing was the city’s first homicide of 2021. It occurred around 4:15 a.m. in West Baltimore.
Lakeyria Doughty was arrested in the New Year’s Day stabbing of her girlfriend, 33-year-old Tiffany Wilson, authorities said.
Wilson was stabbed to death in the 1200 block of North Stricker Street.
“Without question we are extremely disappointed with today’s hung jury outcome,” said Zy Richardson, a spokesperson for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office. “Justice is never easy, but it is always worth the pursuit and we will continue to fight for it in this case and every single case that impacts victims of violence in this city. Our prayers and sympathies are with Ms. Tiffany Wilson’s family who were denied a resolution today in the death of their loved one.”
Doughty was featured in the HBO Max film for her skills on a dirt bike.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Investigators have determined that a Hanover man who was found shot in the head inside of an SUV in the city Sunday was initially injured near Carroll Park in South Baltimore, according to authorities.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit, according to MDTA around 4:30 a.m.
Police found a damaged 2022 Hyundai Tucson near Interstate 95 and Caton Avenue.
Inside, they located 25-year-old Sai Nakka who was seated in the driver’s seat. Nakka was suffering from head trauma, according to authorities.
Nakka was taken to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The Baltimore Police Department announced on Friday that investigators had traced the shooting to the 2100 block of Washington Boulevard.
The department’s homicide detectives would be leading the investigation into the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was a Friday afternoon in May 2022 in Federal Hill. People were returning home from work and businesses were preparing for what was likely going to be a busy weekend. Suddenly, the sound of gunfire erupts from the Sweet Peaz Restaurant on south Charles Street.
Following a raid on a Germantown apartment allegedly serving as a haven for guns and drugs on June 22, seven individuals arrested were held without bond in Montgomery County District Court Friday. The suspects face various gun and drug charges, including the possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. MyMCM...
Baltimore County police are attempting to locate the parents of 7-year-old Malik Matthews. Officers assigned to Essex Precinct found Malik earlier today. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Malik’s parents is being asked to call 410-887-0220 or 410-307-2020.
A man is in the hospital after he was shot following a carjacking in Southeast D.C. early Saturday morning. It happened a little after 1 a.m. when police say the man was carjacked. The carjacker then drove him from Prince George’s County through the District attempting to get the victim to withdraw money from ATMs.
Months later, police authorities in Maryland are still seeking answers as they continue investigating a fatal road-rage incident on I-95 in Howard County that left a father of six dead. Anne Arundel resident Charlie Marks IV, 42, of Pasadena, was located by Maryland State Police troopers on Sunday, Jan. 30...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At least 29 people have been killed on the streets of Baltimore so far in June. Some of the most recent victims include U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Ryan Harris who was shot and killed in downtown Baltimore on June 16. Surveillance video captured the homicide, as...
A young woman died after crashing into a tree in Baltimore, authorities say. The single-vehicle collision that took the 22-year-old victim's life occurred around 12:45 p.m. on the 6100 block of Hillen Road, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity was not...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have made an arrest in a Southwest Baltimore homicide that occurred a week ago. In reference to the homicide that occurred on June 16, 2022, investigators arrested 40-year-old Theodore Johnson of Baltimore. Officials say back on June 16, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., officers found...
Earlier this week, NBC4/WRCTV anchor Leon Harris was sentenced in Montgomery County District Court to one year of jailtime, with all but 10 days suspended, after pleading guilty to driving under the influence. Harris was arrested for DUI in January when he failed a field sobriety test after being involved in a collision on Bradley Boulevard near River Road. Harris was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised probation and must have an ignition interlock device installed on his vehicle, according to NBC4.
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore drug dealer has been sentenced to prison in connection with a fatal overdose in Joppa. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sentenced Aaron Arthur Fields (A.K.A. “Handz”), 33, of Baltimore, to 10 years in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for distribution of controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession with intent …
