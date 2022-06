CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The defense team for the eighth-grader charged in a Chippewa County homicide is requesting a gag order. The juvenile, identified only as C. P.-B., is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, 1st-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm and 1st-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 in the death of 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO