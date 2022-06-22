ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

State Supreme Court reverses murder convictions in 2016 Peachtree Mall gang shooting

By Chuck Williams
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0U9G_0gIbHKFp00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Georgia Supreme Court Wednesday reversed two murder convictions in a high-profile 2016 Peachtree Mall gang-related shooting.

The high court ruled that then Superior Court Judge Frank Jordan erred when he dismissed an obstinate juror during deliberations. After that juror was removed, the Superior Court jury subsequently convicted the defendants.

The 2017 convictions of Xzavaien Jones and Terrell McFarland in the shooting death of Anthony Meredith were reversed and the cases have been sent back to Muscogee County.

Tekoa Young was also convicted of Meredith’s murder, but her appeal is pending.

“Although the record may well have supported findings authorizing the trial court to remove the juror, the findings that the trial court actually made and to which our review is limited were not sufficient to justify removal,” the ruling stated. “Because the trial court abused its discretion in removing the juror, we Reverse.”

Jordan has since retired.

Prosecutors said Jones shot Meredith, 24, multiple times to avenge the 2015 death of Young’s boyfriend, Christopher Twitty, who was thought to be a Crip. The other co-defendants allegedly looked on during the shooting at Peachtree Mall.

The mall shooting happened Saturday of Easter weekend in March 2016.

McFarland and Jones and sent back to Muscogee County for re-trial.

Jones was sentenced to life in prison for malice murder, five consecutive years in prison for the firearm charge, and fifteen concurrent years in prison for the gang-act violation; the trial court merged the remaining counts into Jones’s malice murder conviction. McFarland was sentenced to life imprisonment for malice murder and five consecutive years in prison for the gang-act violation; the trial court merged the remaining counts into McFarland’s malice murder charge.

Young was sentenced to life imprisonment for malice murder and a concurrent sentence of five years for the gang-act violation.

According to court testimony, they were members of the Crips street gang.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 13

Damilo Linnear
3d ago

Murderers freed on technicalities ALWAYS results in one thing: Even more murders from those same recidivists who were freed on technicalities.

Reply
8
Related
WRBL News 3

Georgia gang member sentenced to prison for unlawful gun possession

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — A Valdosta, Georgia, resident was sentenced to serve 105 months in prison for illegally possessing a gun, according to United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. Deontrey Demorria Crumpton, 25, was sentenced on June 21 after previously pleading guilty to his charge of illegally owning a firearm as a convicted […]
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Defense presents 'not guilty' plea in Terrell County homicide case

A Terrell County homicide case is making its way to court. 26-year-old Nakia Lanard West II is being charged with murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of 59-year-old Annie Josie Chappell. At an arraignment on June 22, West's attorney presented a 'not guilty' plea to...
TERRELL COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrest multiple gang members for drug trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other agencies, arrested five “validated gang members” for various charges on Thursday, June 23. David Bellamy, Cordarrold McQueen, Marquez Holloway, Brandon Scott, and Travis Smith were arrested on the following charges: Trafficking marijuana Trafficking ecstasy Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute Possession of firearm […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Muscogee County, GA
Muscogee County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Ga. AG’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit looking to identify individual in trafficking investigation

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is seeking to identify a person of interest in a current investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has provided a sketch to help in identifying the individual. According to office, the individual has a tattoo on his chest that matches or look similar to the image […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 42

1 teen dead, 2 injured in Georgia shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Multiple teens have been shot in LaGrange, and one of them has died. The shootings, according to police, happened during a teen gathering with an altercation between two groups breaking out and gunfire erupting. Police said the incident happened at 1009 Hogansville Road, the location of the gathering. Two 16-year-old males and […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Jordan
WTVM

1 dead, 2 injured in Columbus shooting Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. According to Sergeant Aaron Evrard, CPD’s assistant public information officer, police were called to the intersection of Dawson Street and 25th Avenue around 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#State Supreme Court#Street Gang#Violent Crime#The Georgia Supreme Court#Superior Court
WRBL News 3

Eufaula man arrested on arson charges

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — A Eufaula man was arrested and charged with second-degree arson, according to the Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office. Joshua Alex Williams, 30, was placed in the Eufaula City Jail. Williams is waiting on his bond hearing. The arrest is due to an incident on June 11, 2022, when there was a […]
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police looking for theft suspect, requesting public assistance

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property, third-degree, and requests public assistance to help identify the suspects. On June 17, at the Salon Centric located at 3768 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika, Alabama, an unidentified male entered the store and stole nearly $840 worth of merchandise. The Opelika Police […]
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
US News and World Report

Head of Drug Trafficking Ring Gets 15-Year Prison Sentence

Federal prosecutors say he leader of a large-scale drug trafficking organization that imported millions of doses of cocaine and fentanyl to several U.S. states has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. PROVIDENCE. The leader of a large-scale drug trafficking organization that imported millions of doses of cocaine and fentanyl...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Atlanta Daily World

LaGrange Police Illegally Arrest Grandmother Over Phone [Video]

LaGrange Police Illegally Arrest Grandmother Over Phone. Police claim they don’t need a warrant to seize property. The City of Lagrange is looking at a potential lawsuit after officers with the LaGrange Police Department arrested local nursing assistant Sharatha Dozier when she exercised Fourth Amendment rights by requesting a warrant before she would turn her mobile phone over to the officers.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy