Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's Cal Kestis Rumored to Get Disney+ TV Series

DLC for Hogwarts Legacy -- the 2022-bound Harry Potter game -- has leaked ahead of the game's release, but it's nothing too juicy or interesting. However, it does reveal that there will be early access to the game. The leak itself comes the way of Reddit and courtesy of a user who found some very interesting files while digging through the code of the game's official website. Hidden within the files of the website are the following strings: Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack, Dark Arts Battle Arena, Dark Arts Garrison Hat, Steel Case, Floating Ancient Magic Wand With Box, Kelpie Robe, and 72 Hours Early Access to the game. As you can see, some of this appears to be DLC, while other bits confirm some type of collector's edition of sorts. The Reddit user adds there are some separate references of "Digital Only" and "Digital Deluxe Only." These are presumably related to the tidbits above, but it's unclear how it all divides up between the two.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO