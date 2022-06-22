ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's Cal Kestis Rumored to Get Disney+ TV Series

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new rumor has claimed that Cal Kestis, the protagonist from the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, could soon be appearing in a new spin-off TV series dedicated to the character on Disney+. Since Fallen Order first launched back in 2019, Kestis has quickly become a fan-favorite character within...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Star Wars Actor Fibbed About Cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale

Warning: this story contains spoilers for the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale. "Well, took you long enough." So says Obi-Wan's (Ewan McGregor) old Jedi Master, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), appearing as a Force ghost in the final moments of Obi-Wan Kenobi "Part VI." Returning to live-action Star Wars for the first time since Episode I: The Phantom Menace in 1999, Neeson's Qui-Gon cameo comes just two months after the Taken actor revealed he was willing to reprise his role in the galaxy far, far away — but only on the big screen.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hogwarts DLC Leak Reveals Harry Potter Fans Can Play the Game Early

DLC for Hogwarts Legacy -- the 2022-bound Harry Potter game -- has leaked ahead of the game's release, but it's nothing too juicy or interesting. However, it does reveal that there will be early access to the game. The leak itself comes the way of Reddit and courtesy of a user who found some very interesting files while digging through the code of the game's official website. Hidden within the files of the website are the following strings: Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack, Dark Arts Battle Arena, Dark Arts Garrison Hat, Steel Case, Floating Ancient Magic Wand With Box, Kelpie Robe, and 72 Hours Early Access to the game. As you can see, some of this appears to be DLC, while other bits confirm some type of collector's edition of sorts. The Reddit user adds there are some separate references of "Digital Only" and "Digital Deluxe Only." These are presumably related to the tidbits above, but it's unclear how it all divides up between the two.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dr. Strange Producer Confirms Reed Richards/Dr. Doom Connection in Latest Sequel

Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness was talked about quite often thanks in part to the membership of the Illuminati, the Marvel team of some of the smartest superheroes to exist within their roster, as the sequel movie brought back some old favorites in new roles, while also introducing some new actors to the MCU. Such was the case with the arrival of John Krasinski as Reed Richards of Fantastic Four fame with a producer of the film confirming that a certain Easter Egg does in fact tie the head of the FF to their arch-enemy Dr. Doom.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Images: Return of the Jedi

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode "Part VI." The Force is with Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) in images from Wednesday's Obi-Wan Kenobi finale. A decade after his Jedi apprentice turned to the dark side as the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), the exiled "Ben" Kenobi closed himself off from the Force, retreating into solitude on Tatooine to watch over the young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) from afar. Drawn out of hiding by the vengeful Reva (Moses Ingram) and the Inquisitors as the only hope of rescuing Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair), the Jedi finally returned — defeating Vader in a climactic lightsaber duel as he did on Mustafar all those years ago.
TV & VIDEOS
Cameron Monaghan
ComicBook

Star Wars: Temuera Morrison Opens Up About Obi-Wan Kenobi Cameo

Temuera Morrison made his Star Wars debut back in 2002 when Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was released. Morrison played Jango Fett, the bounty hunter who served as the genetic template for the clone army. The character also kept an unmodified clone of himself to raise, making him the father of Boba Fett. Jango Fett may have died in Attack of the Clones, but with countless characters sharing his face, Morrison could pop up anywhere in future Star Wars projects. Not only did he play more clones in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in 2005, but he recently starred as Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett, and even made a cameo appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi as a discarded clone.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Former Disney Exec Steve Fickinger Dies at 62

Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer behind musicals like Dear Evan Hansen, Newsies, and The Lion King, has passed away. He was 62 years old. According to Fickinger's niece, Los Angeles Times editor Jessica Roy, Fickinger died suddenly on June 17 at his home in Laguna Beach. No cause of death has been revealed. During the course of his long career, Fickinger worked as an executive at Disney, overseeing Disney Theatrical's Education and Outreach program and shepherding shows like High School Musical and Aladdin to the stage. He also worked on the film side, helping develop Mulan, Tarzan, and Lilo & Stitch.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
ComicBook

Naruto Fan Terrifies With Bobypaint Orochimaru Cosplay

Orochimaru was easily one of the most evil villains in the early days of the Naruto franchise, with the snake Senin first starting his career as a member of Konoha alongside Jiraiya and Tsunade. While they attempted to initially destroy the Hidden Leaf Village and was directly responsible for the death of the Third Hokage, Orochimaru has since mellowed out and one cosplayer has decided to recreate the older look of the villain that once haunted the Shonen franchise.
COMICS
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Not Interested in Reprising Daenerys

News arrived recently that Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington would be reprising his Jon Snow role and was developing a sequel series to the HBO show. Details are light on the show for the time being, including who else is involved and what the actual plot might be, but one person who already knew about it was his on-screen Aunt/well, lover, Emilia Clarke. Speaking in an interview with BBC, the actress not only confirmed that Harrington had told her about the project but confirmed that she's probably not coming back as Daenerys Targaryen. When asked outright if she would return, she said "firmly " and with a laugh: "No, I think I'm done."
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 24)

Believe it or not, the weekend is already upon us. That means a couple days of well-earned relaxation for some, an exciting time to be out and about for others, and brand new streaming content for everyone. The arrival of the weekend is bringing new movies and TV shows to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video, giving streaming subscribers plenty to sit down and enjoy over the next couple of days.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Clip Reveals Chris Hemsworth's Inspiring Speech to the Guardians of the Galaxy

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to show fans what happens next with Chris Hemsworth's Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When we last saw Thor in Avengers: Endgame, the God of Thunder was at a bit of a crossroads. He gained a lot of weight after killing Thanos for the first time, and then when he goes back in time he sees his deceased mother and she gives him some advice that he takes to the heart. During the first trailer for the fourth Thor film, we see the character working out and he has officially dropped all the weight. He's chosen a life of peace until the Guardians of the Galaxy bring him back into the fight. Now, a new clip has shown Thor's speech to the Guardians before they get into a huge battle on a strange planet.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Santa Clauses: Disney+ Releases First Look at Tim Allen's Return

To mark the occasion of being "Halfway to the Holidays," Disney+ has released an official first photo of Tim Allen and the cast of their new series, officially titled The Santa Clauses. Allen returns to the role of Scott Calvin, the part he played in a trilogy of beloved holiday films previously. He's joined in the new series by Elizabeth Mitchell, reprising her role as Mrs. Claus, and Allen's real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who is set to play her dad's on-screen daughter as well. Others set to appear include Austin Kane, Rupali Redd, and Devin Bright as series regulars, plus Kal Penn, who will reportedly appear as a potential successor to Scott as Santa.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Black Phone Is a Hit on Rotten Tomatoes

The Black Phone, Ethan Hawke's new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, is scoring big with both fans and critics on Rotten Tomatoes in its early screenings, with 86% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 89% as of this writing. The film has about 70 reviews so far -- enough to earn it a certified fresh stamp, and enough that it's not likely there will be a huge shift going forward.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Game Stealth Released

Sony appears to have quietly added a new PlayStation Plus game for those who've subscribed to the Premium tier of the service. That game is Super Stardust Portable, a game which PlayStation users may recall as one that originally released on the PlayStation Portable. This game has been enhanced with a couple of features one might expect games to benefit from after making a platform jump such as this one, but you'll apparently have to go looking for it yourself to find it in the PlayStation Plus catalog.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Scarface Game Footage Leaks Online

Gameplay for a canceled sequel to Scarface: The World is Yours, a game from the PS2 era that essentially served as a non-canonical sequel to the film has surfaced online. Scarface: The World is Yours was a game from Radical Entertainment that largely tried to capitalize on the hype train of open-world crime games inspired by GTA. The game picked up where the Scarface film left off, except changed the ending to show Tony surviving the onslaught he's faced with in the movie. This allowed Tony to go and reclaim his empire and continue living as a criminal mastermind and open the world up for a new, original story that gamers could enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Leaker Reveals Return of Two Major Characters

According to a well-known GTA 6 insider and leaker, two major characters from previous installments could be set to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game whenever its releases via PS5 and Xbox Series X. The first of these two characters is Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA 4. As you may know, Niko Belic is mentioned in GTA 5, but the character does not show up in the game. It's unclear if this is going to change in GTA 6. The leaker doesn't say, but they do claim there will be mention of the character, who plays a very big role in the series' lore.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Reacts to Jon Snow Spinoff News

Earlier this week, it was revealed that HBO was developing a Game of Thrones spin-off series that will focus on Kit Harington's Jon Snow character after the events of the original series. HBO played coy about confirming that the series was indeed a real thing until it was officially confirmed by Harington's former co-star Emilia Clarke. Clarke had a recent interview with Variety where she revealed that the Jon Snow spin-off was all Harington's idea. The Jon Snow actor also went to the creator of the franchise to workshop ideas for the series. Now, another one of Harington's co-stars is speaking out on the Game of Thrones sequel series. Maisie Williams spoke with PEOPLE Magazine and revealed her excitement for the Jon Snow spin-off.
TV SERIES

