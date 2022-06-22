ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Hartsville Taco Bell employee photographed customers’ credit cards, used them to buy items for herself

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who worked at a Hartsville Taco Bell allegedly took photos of customers’ credit cards, and then used the numbers to purchase items for herself, according to police documents.

Police said that Laquawanda Hawkins was “so brazen and slick about it that she even does it while the manager is right behind her stocking shelves,” according to an incident report.

The Taco Bell, located on South Fifth Street, is the same location as where another employee w a s accused of helping rob the business at gunpoint in January.

Police were called to the Taco Bell about the credit card fraud on June 6, according to a report. A victim said they were on their way to the beach when they received an alert that someone tried to use their credit card at a Pizza Hut in Hartsville. A copy of transactions the victim gave police revealed that purchases were made both in Hartsville and online.

Another report, dated June 10, included purchases at the same Taco Bell, along with $636 in Bird scooter rentals and at an Advance Auto.

Four days later, another victim told police that she went through the Taco Bell drive-thru on her way to Tennessee and found out that there were Facebook Pay payments sent from her credit card.

Video from May 29 showed Hawkins taking photos of credit cards with her phone before returning them to drive-thru customers, according to the report.

In an interview with police, Hawkins reportedly admitted to taking pictures of the cards and using them, stating that she owed bills. She also said she bought shoes and another phone online, according to the incident report. She denied shopping at other locations. She offered to return the items that she had fraudulently bought.

News13 called the Taco Bell and asked for a manager, who said that they had no comment on the case.

Hawkins is facing four counts of financial transaction card theft, four counts of financial identity fraud and four counts of fraudulently receiving goods or services.

She has since been released on bond, according to jail records.

Comments / 92

95 south Republican
3d ago

this is why all employers including Walmart Taco Bell McDonald's Burger King Subway Wendy's Dollar tree Dollar general and family Dollar need to stop these employees for having their cell phones while they are at work I've been saying this for years the employees spend more time on their cell phones talking to friends texting with friends when they supposed to be working even the cashiers talking and texting with friends while a line of people trying to get their merchandise checked out and I hope she get what she deserve and that's jail time we put the trust in these people every time we give one our credit cards this is the message to all the corporations I mentioned stop allowing employees to have cell phones while working it's a total disrespect to the customers and the consumers

Reply(22)
58
Try me & see
3d ago

people work hard for their money and this thing wanna steal she needs some serious time every card she photograph she should get five years for each one with no bond smdh

Reply(1)
31
Guest
3d ago

Something like this happened to me in at a Taco Bell in Hilton Head SC a few years ago. I was only there for a few hours and used my card at a Taco Bell and saw charges to my acct from a Walgreens over the GA border. Only place I used my card.

Reply
13
