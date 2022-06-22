Police: Hartsville Taco Bell employee photographed customers’ credit cards, used them to buy items for herself

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who worked at a Hartsville Taco Bell allegedly took photos of customers’ credit cards, and then used the numbers to purchase items for herself, according to police documents.

Police said that Laquawanda Hawkins was “so brazen and slick about it that she even does it while the manager is right behind her stocking shelves,” according to an incident report.

The Taco Bell, located on South Fifth Street, is the same location as where another employee w a s accused of helping rob the business at gunpoint in January.

Police were called to the Taco Bell about the credit card fraud on June 6, according to a report. A victim said they were on their way to the beach when they received an alert that someone tried to use their credit card at a Pizza Hut in Hartsville. A copy of transactions the victim gave police revealed that purchases were made both in Hartsville and online.

Another report, dated June 10, included purchases at the same Taco Bell, along with $636 in Bird scooter rentals and at an Advance Auto.

Four days later, another victim told police that she went through the Taco Bell drive-thru on her way to Tennessee and found out that there were Facebook Pay payments sent from her credit card.

Video from May 29 showed Hawkins taking photos of credit cards with her phone before returning them to drive-thru customers, according to the report.

In an interview with police, Hawkins reportedly admitted to taking pictures of the cards and using them, stating that she owed bills. She also said she bought shoes and another phone online, according to the incident report. She denied shopping at other locations. She offered to return the items that she had fraudulently bought.

News13 called the Taco Bell and asked for a manager, who said that they had no comment on the case.

Hawkins is facing four counts of financial transaction card theft, four counts of financial identity fraud and four counts of fraudulently receiving goods or services.

She has since been released on bond, according to jail records.

