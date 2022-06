EMPIRE, MICH. -- Two guided hikes to be held this weekend at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore will share the rich history of the Anishinaabek connection to the area. The tours are part of the National Lakeshore’s Anishinaabe Lifeways project, in which the park is partnering with Anishinaabe tribes — the collective name for the Great Lakes’ native Odawa, Ojibwa/Chippewa and Potawatami people — to develop educational programs related to the Anishinaabek way of life.

