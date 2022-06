Exactly forty years ago, Ashok Sahni, a pioneering palaeontologist and the very man who placed India on the fossil map of the world, was busy turning Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur upside down in search of dinosaur fossils. After hours of labouring in the punishing heat, Sahni had bent down to tie his shoe laces, and that was when he spotted around five spherical structures staring up at him. Those weathered globes turned out to be eggs of the Titanosaurus indicus, a giant herbivorous dinosaur from the Cretaceous Period, just waiting to be discovered.

