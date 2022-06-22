ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California father, son identified in fatal Nooksack River rafting accident

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
North Fork of the Nooksack River Gacier Creek (foreground) joining the North Fork of the Nooksack, Church Mountain in the background. (Wavepacket, Wikimedia Commons)

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 55-year-old California man and his 10-year-old son were identified as the victims who died in last week’s fatal rafting incident on the Nooksack River.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says John Coleman of Berkeley, California, and his son died when they were swept downriver after a raft overturned on the North Fork of the Nooksack River Tuesday, June 14.

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, a commercially operated river raft with four customers and a guide flipped.

One of the bodies was located about a half-mile downstream. The other was not found until the next day.

