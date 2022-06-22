Steve Jackson's Sorcery!

As she is about to leave Pandorient to enjoy a well-deserved rest in her own world, Nola is terrified to discover that the door back to the Hexaworld is locked! Has the key fallen out of the music box lock? Has someone stolen it? Either way, they must find a solution! Nola, Anton, Igor, and Andrea try to make a magic potion, the only one able to send the young heroine back home. Unfortunately, they are missing a key ingredient: feathers from the silken eagle, an endangered bird with furry feathers…
