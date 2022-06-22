ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Jackson's Sorcery!

Gamespot
 3 days ago

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Imouto Bab!

Gamespot

Indiana Jones 5 May Be John Williams' And Harrison Ford's Final Film

Indiana Jones 5 will be out on June 30, 2023, and its release may be bittersweet for franchise fans. Speaking with the Associated Press, iconic composer John Williams said the movie could be his last score--and revealed that it may also be Harrison Ford's final film. "At the moment I'm...
Gamespot

The Boys: Eric Kripke Explains Herogasm's Wildest Moments

We learn more about the latest episode for the Boys Season 3, "Herogasm". Eric Kripke the executive producer explains how the wildest moments from the series' latest episode came to be including MM's (Laz Alonso) throwing rope surprise, filming all of those naked people in a pandemic, and more.
#Sorcery
Gamespot

Kaiju Score: Steal From the Gods #3 - Off the Rails

Michelle and her crew are about to go into the belly of the beast, and that's not just a metaphor. But are they ready for a job that has no margin for error? And even if they are, the true nature of the score is about to be revealed, and not all of them are going to make it out of this issue alive. Take your blood pressure pills for the tense third chapter of KAIJU SCORE: STEAL FROM THE GODS.
Gamespot

Crenshaw01

In this day and age, there are few things more important than books. Both Stephen King and HP Lovecraft have written several books, some better known than others. Need to check this https://digestley...
Gamespot

Marvel Previews #10

Each issue of Marvel Previews is a comic book-sized, 120-page, full-color guide and preview to all of Marvel's upcoming releases - it's your #1 source for advanced information on Marvel Comics! These July issue features items scheduled to ship in September 2022 and beyond.
Gamespot

A Plague Tale: Requiem Launches On October 18, New Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Focus Entertainment has revealed that A Plague Tale: Reqiuem will launch on October 18 for PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S. In an extended gameplay trailer, Focus Entertainment showed off more of the game, and it looks even more cinematic than its predecessor. It shows the protagonist Amicia and her little brother Hugo trying to escape enemies while she fights them off.
Gamespot

Outriders Story Recap

Outriders: Worldslayer is the next huge step in the Outriders universe. Here's the "Previously On" story recap to round up the major moments from Outriders, so you can begin your Worldslayer journey knowing what's what, who's who, and how we left off. Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet.
Gamespot

Avengers Directors Love The Idea Of Chris Evans As Wolverine

Directing duo and brothers Joe and Anthony Russo have given some thought to how they would further fancast the MCU. In a recent Comic Book interview, the pair discussed Chris Evans--who portrays Captain America--and why he should be seriously considered to someday play Wolverine. "Evans has incredible range and great...
Gamespot

ZVRC: Zombies Vs. Robots Classic #4

In this concluding re-presentation of all things ZvR, the world frosts over with RYALL and WOOD's story from the only ZOMBIES VS. ROBOTS ANNUAL, "Winter." Plus a little-seen Hero Initiative tale, the 10-part "Tales of ZvR," and much more!
Gamespot

My Little Pony #2

The new adventure continues! Join Sunny, Izzy, Zipp, Pipp, Hitch, and their trusty sidekick Cloudpuff as they explore a brand-new Equestria following the magical events of the hit Netflix movie!. The quest to find the missing Unity Crystal has led our Mane 5 to a place they never thought they’d...
Gamespot

Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel to Be Kin #2

The Shaolin Cowboy finds out if Colts and Kung Fu will guarantee him herd immunity when a flock of new enemies are trying to put him and his newborn charge on the endangered species list!!!!!. A pandemic of action spread out over 29 pages because THIS IS THE SCU!!!!. List...
Gamespot

Nukikore vol. 7 HD

We have no news or videos for Nukikore vol. 7 HD.
Gamespot

Umbrella Academy Season 3 Ending Explained: What Happens To The Hargreeves Family?

Umbrella Academy Season 3 has arrived on Netflix, and the Hargreeves family is up to their usual antics of squabbling with each other and facing down a massive, cosmic-level threat that may or may not consume all reality. You know, regular dysfunctional family stuff. This season took things bigger and, somehow, weirder than ever before--and we don't say that lightly, considering Season 2 saw them time traveling the '50s and facing off with a group of Swedish assassins and also a man who was actually a sentient goldfish on robotic body.
Gamespot

The Music Box #5 - The Silken Eagle Feathers

As she is about to leave Pandorient to enjoy a well-deserved rest in her own world, Nola is terrified to discover that the door back to the Hexaworld is locked! Has the key fallen out of the music box lock? Has someone stolen it? Either way, they must find a solution! Nola, Anton, Igor, and Andrea try to make a magic potion, the only one able to send the young heroine back home. Unfortunately, they are missing a key ingredient: feathers from the silken eagle, an endangered bird with furry feathers…
Gamespot

Sonic Origins - Launch Trailer

Experience the games that defined a generation in Sonic Origins, today! Speed through the classic and remastered titles of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles. Complete with newly animated scenes, challenges, collectibles, and game modes, Sonic Origins consist of fun for all Sonic fans to enjoy!
Gamespot

Obi-Wan Finale's Surprise Cameo Actor Explains Why They Came Back

This week's Obi-Wan Kenobi series finale featured a surprise cameo, and now the actor who showed up has discussed coming back in this unexpected way in the newest Disney+ series. Spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenboi follow below. Liam Neeson returned to the Star Wars universe in the final episode of Obi-Wan,...
