Who makes the best Cuban Sandwich in Tampa? It’s a question that has plagued the Tampa Bay region for decades. The annual International Cuban Sandwich Festival gathers chefs from across the state, country, and world to compete for the title of Best Cuban Sandwich. The event takes over the streets of Historic Ybor City, a place some consider to be the birthplace of the classic Cuban sandwich. At the 2022 event it was none other than Flan Factory that was voted Best Cuban Sandwich by event attendees and judges.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO