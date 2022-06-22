ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Attic Fire Displaces Residents in Gloucester Township

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – An attic fire forced a family and their pet out...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Another Bear Sighting In Ocean County

TOMS RIVER – First it was Little Egg Harbor near a golf course. Then it was in Lakewood outside a university. Now, it was seen roaming in a Toms River Township neighborhood. Police have issued an alert that a black bear was seen walking around the Oak Ridge section of town on the evening of June 24.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloucester County, NJ
Accidents
City
Evesham Township, NJ
County
Gloucester County, NJ
City
Glendora, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Magnolia, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Accident#Blenheim Fire Department#Runnemede Fire Department#Magnolia Fire Department#Bellmawr Fire Department#Somerdale Fire Department#Inspira Ems
Daily Voice

Motorists Trapped In South Jersey Crashes (DEVELOPING)

Two motorists were trapped in separate crashes in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The first crash occurred after 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 23 on Cedarbrook Road in Winslow Township, initial reports said. A pole split and wires were down on multiple vehicles, according to one report.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Wharton State Forest blaze now mostly contained

Investigators are exploring the possibility that an illegal campfire resulted in a June 19 blaze that engulfed 13,500 acres of Wharton State Forest in Burlington County. The largest state forest in the U.S. and the largest single tract of land within the New Jersey Parks System, Wharton encompasses Hammonton, Shamong and Washington and Mullica townships. It is at the center of the 1.1 million-acre Pinelands National Reserve.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday morning. On June 24, 2022 at approximately 12:16 a.m., a silver 2008 Lincoln MKZ was traveling northbound on Interstate 495 approaching the area of Exit 1 for US Business Route 13. For an unknown reason the operator of the Lincoln pulled onto the right shoulder and came to a stop. The operator then exited his vehicle and began standing on I-495. During this time, a blue 2017 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on I-495 approaching the Lincoln’s location. The Accord partially crossed over the white shoulder line, and as a result its front right corner struck the rear left corner of the stopped Lincoln MKZ. After the collision, the Lincoln was spun in a clockwise direction until it struck a guardrail on the east side of the roadway where it came to rest. The Honda subsequently flipped onto its roof and slid northbound until it came to rest on the interstate. The driver of the Lincoln was also struck at this time by one of the vehicles as he stood on the highway.
WILMINGTON, DE
Jersey Family Fun

Waltman Park Playground in Millville NJ

The Waltman Park Playground in Millville New Jersey was truly an accidental discovery. We were sure there was a playground at Joe Buck Park. We searched and could not find it. Then, I went down a little path, under an archway, and stumbled upon this Millville playground instead. 10 Things...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Missing Man May Be In Camden Or Philadelphia

A man who went missing nine days ago may be in the Camden or Philadelphia areas, authorities said. On Monday, June 20, Samuel Rhoads 5th, was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. He was last heard from by family on June 13, according to Gloucester Township police.
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

99K+
Followers
55K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy