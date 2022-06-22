25 Year-Old Woman Arrested in D.C. Stabbing Death

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A jury was unable to reach a verdict Friday on a fatal stabbing allegedly involving a 26-year-old Baltimore woman known for her role in the HBO Max film “Charm City Kings,” according to authorities. The stabbing was the city’s first homicide of 2021. It occurred around 4:15 a.m. in West Baltimore. Lakeyria Doughty was arrested in the New Year’s Day stabbing of her girlfriend, 33-year-old Tiffany Wilson, authorities said. Wilson was stabbed to death in the 1200 block of North Stricker Street. “Without question we are extremely disappointed with today’s hung jury outcome,” said Zy Richardson, a spokesperson for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office. “Justice is never easy, but it is always worth the pursuit and we will continue to fight for it in this case and every single case that impacts victims of violence in this city. Our prayers and sympathies are with Ms. Tiffany Wilson’s family who were denied a resolution today in the death of their loved one.” Doughty was featured in the HBO Max film for her skills on a dirt bike.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO