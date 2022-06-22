ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica Police Arrest Wanted Suspect on Illegal Gun Charge

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
UTICA, NY – A man wanted for an open warrant was arrested by Utica...

CNY News

3 Alleged Violent Incidents Land A West Winfield Man In Jail

State troopers arrested 26-year-old Tyler Rose after he allegedly struck a person who has not been identified. The victim claimed Rose was violent during three separate incidents, the most recent on June 19th, resulting in Rose being arrested, according to a state police media release. Rose is facing multiple charges...
WEST WINFIELD, NY
Man accused of biting deputy in Madison County

BROOKFIELD — A Madison County man is accused of fighting with law enforcement officers following a domestic dispute earlier this month, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Robert Ladd, 37, of Brookfield, was involved in a domestic dispute with another person at a residence...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
Suspect stabs bouncer after being refused entry inside Syracuse bar

Syracuse, NY (WSYR-TV) Syracuse Police say a bouncer at Orbis Lounge in Syracuse was stabbed Friday night. On Friday, around 11:40 P.M., Officers responded to the bar on East Genesee Street for a stabbing call. When officers got there, they found the 24-year-old male Orbis employee who was stabbed in...
SYRACUSE, NY
Dominican Republic man living in Utica indicted on drug charges

SYRACUSE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Department of Justice has reported that a citizen of the Dominican Republic who has been living in the City of Utica was indicted for drug trafficking on June 23rd. On Thursday, 38-year-old Jose Campusano was indicted for trafficking cocaine and illegal reentry into the United States after […]
UTICA, NY
#Police
Yorkville Police seeking help identifying larceny suspects

HERKIMER, Ny, (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals from a larceny investigation after an incident that occurred at the Aldi’s on Oriskany Blvd on June 18th. According to police, at around 10:38 am on Thursday, the two suspects left the store and...
HERKIMER, NY
Police make arrest after Canastota hit-and-run

CANASTOTA — A Madison County man has been charged with fleeing the scene after hitting a woman with his pickup truck in Canastota, according to the Canastota Police Department. Police said Richard Otts, 29, of Canastota, was behind the wheel in a southbound pickup truck in the 100 block...
CANASTOTA, NY
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Woman who stole Kunkel ambulance in Utica pleads guilty to grand larceny

A Buffalo woman who stole a Kunkel ambulance in Utica last summer and crashed it into the Irondequoit Bay outside of Rochester pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny on Thursday. Vanessa Armstead stole the ambulance from the Kunkel garage on Catherine Street in July of 2021 after she was released...
UTICA, NY
State Police: Man charged with DWI in Forestport

REMSEN- A man from Northern Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. It was just before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when the New York State Police in Remsen arrested Edward W. Wolff, 71, of Forestport, NY. He is officially charged with DWI (first offense). According to Troopers, the charge...
FORESTPORT, NY
Mother, stepfather of Jordan Brooks charged in his death, Oswego County DA says

The mother and stepfather of Jordan Brooks, a 17-year-old with cerebral palsy, were charged with killing him in separate indictments on Friday morning, the Oswego County district attorney said. Lisa and Anthony Waldron were charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Central Square woman charged with vehicular manslaughter

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Central Square is facing felony charges after her one-year-old died in an accident in April. According to NYSP, the fatal one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 49 near Adrian Circle in the town of Constantia which is located in Oswego County. A preliminary investigation determined that 23-year-old Daschalee R. Nelipowitz lost control of her vehicle, struck an earth embankment, went airborne, and struck multiple trees on the passenger’s side of the vehicle.
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
UPDATE: Herkimer Police reporting missing juvenile found safe

HERKIMER, Ny, (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department has reported that the missing juvenile, Ashton West has been found safe. They would like to thank everyone who assisted with locating him. Ashton West was reported missing on Thursday, June 24th. He left the Herkimer/Richfield Springs area wearing the clothes...
HERKIMER, NY
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

