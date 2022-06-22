Utica Police Arrest Wanted Suspect on Illegal Gun Charge

SYRACUSE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Department of Justice has reported that a citizen of the Dominican Republic who has been living in the City of Utica was indicted for drug trafficking on June 23rd. On Thursday, 38-year-old Jose Campusano was indicted for trafficking cocaine and illegal reentry into the United States after […]

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO