ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Carlson v Colbert: A timeline of the TV host's war of words after 'the insurrection'

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Tucker Carlson and Stephen Colbert have exchanged some back-and-forth on their respective shows after Carlson compared Colbert's team to insurrectionists.

Last Thursday, seven members of Colbert's production team were arrested by Capitol police officers for "unlawful entry" into the Capitol as the team was shooting footage for the show.

The team was filming a segment involving Triumph the Insult Comic Dog a dog puppet that appears on Colbert's show from time to time. They had scheduled interviews with several members of Congress but when the crew began filming final sequences in the halls of the Capitol building police arrested them.

The arrests occur, ironically, as the House Select Committee is conducting the January 6th hearings .

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On Friday's episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight , Carlson, 53, took the opportunity to hit-back at Colbert's team saying "they committed insurrection" and went to the Capitol with the purpose of harassing sitting members of Congress.

Colbert has been covering the January 6 hearings on his show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and denounced former president Donald Trump on his show many times.

In response, Colbert hit-back at "TV talkers" who compared his staff's mistake with Capitol police to the January 6th insurrection on Monday night's episode of The Late Show.

"I am shocked I have to explain the difference but an insurrection involves disrupting the lawful actions of Congress and howling for the blood of elected leaders all to prevent the peaceful transfer of power." Colbert said during the monologue. "This was first degree puppetry."

Colbert went on to said the "TV talkers" are making these accusations because they want to distract viewers from the actual January 6th hearings.

In return, later that night on Carlson 's show, the host continued to refer to Colbert's Capitol police-run in as "insurrection 2.0" and used similar language that media used to describe the January 6th insurrection to mock Colbert.

"This is not an easy time for anyone, we are literally literally still shaking, as we think about how close our country came to losing its democracy last Thursday," Carlson said.

Carlson went on to call Colbert a "white extremist" and claimed The Late Show production staff committed "violence against our democracy" because a source said they were "trashing the place" and "banging on windows inside the Capitol".

Colbert has not responded to the other claims Carlson has made.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.


Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida Sen. Rick Scott refuses to endorse Mitch McConnell for majority leader after Trump tried to recruit him to run against Kentucky senator

Florida Sen. Rick Scott wouldn't commit to voting for Mitch McConnell to serve as majority leader should the upper chamber return to Republican hands after the November midterms. 'There'll be an election,' Scott told reporters attending the Christian Science Monitor breakfast Wednesday morning. 'Right now, I don't know if anybody...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Donald Trump
Deadline

BBC Presenter Is Slammed For Using Phrase ‘Pro-Life’ In Discussion On Supreme Court Abortion Ruling

Click here to read the full article. The BBC has been pulled into the controversy following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, after one of its news presenters used a controversial term on air. Today presenter Amol Rajan used the term “pro-life” twice on air to describe anti-abortion campaigners. During the flagship BBC radio news programme, Rajan eschewed the BBC News style guide which advises journalists to use the term “anti-abortion rather than pro-life” in a discussion about the ruling’s repercussions, and used the latter description in a discussion with the BBC’s North America editor Sarah Smith: “As you...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurrectionists#Tucker
Indy100

Danny DeVito has the perfect response to US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade

Comedian Danny DeVito had the perfect response to the US Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v Wade decision on Friday (24 June).On Friday afternoon, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor took to his Twitter to share this simple response to the ruling: "Supreme Court my a**."People took to the comments of DeVito's post to thank him for his sentiments about the issue.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOne wrote: "I know there's a lot going on in the country right now, but I glad to see Danny DeVito can still be our shining light in this dark...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

George Carlin’s stand-up routine on anti-abortionists from 1996 remains as relevant as ever

The overturning of the landmark Roe v Wade case has opened up a wave of criticism and opposition.On Friday the US Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion and handed the law back to individual states, potentially putting millions of women's lives at risk.This controversial change has had millions discussing the abortion debate in the United States, the topic of who gets to decide what a woman does with her body, especially men, is unfortunately not a new one in the US.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTake for instance this stand-up comedy routine from the late, great...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

After two years, QAnon's creator Q returns in the wake of Roe v Wade decision

The ruling on Roe v Wade is having a seismic effect in the US, and it also appears to have prompted the return of QAnon's creator Q. QAnon is a movement that has gained prominence, particularly in the United States. Its followers believe that there is an anonymous top-secret government agent named “Q” who operates within the “deep state” with access to secrets. The identity of Q has been the subject of much speculation over recent years, and now they’re back after time away following the ruling on Friday. It comes after the Supreme Court released their ruling in the case Dobbs v....
POLITICS
Indy100

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells British reporter to 'go back to your country' when quizzed on gun violence

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene told a British reporter to “go back to your country” after being asked about guns, mass school shootings and the difference between the US and the UK.It is unclear when the incident took place, but the Representative for Georgia appeared to boast about her comments to the reporter as she posted a clip on Twitter on Wednesday 23 June.Along with the short video, she wrote: “When British press wants to argue about our God-given American gun rights, my answer is: ‘go back to your own country.’”An unnamed British reporter can be heard saying to Greene:...
POLITICS
Indy100

Tory MP retweets then deletes tweet celebrating Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade

Blackpool South Tory MP Scott Benton appeared to retweet then delete a tweet from the Republican GOP's official Twitter celebrating the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade.Henry Dyer, a politics reporter at Insider, took to his Twitter account to share that the conservative "appears" to be the very first MP to be in support of the decision."Scott Benton, recently made an FCDO PPS, appears to be the first MP to support the Supreme Court's decision, sharing the Republican Party's tweet welcoming the decision," the post read.The post was also accompanied by a screenshot of the conservative retweeting the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

JK Rowling pranked by Russians into thinking she was speaking to Zelensky

Author JK Rowling has fallen foul to a prank that made her believe she was talking to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.The prank was committed by the prolific Russian comedy duo Vovan and Lexus who are well known for their celebrity calls and have previously pranked people such as Elton John, George W. Bush, Billie Eilish and Prince Harry.In the 12-minute video, which was posted by the pair on the Russian video-sharing platform RuTube, Rowling was fooled into believing she was speaking with Zelensky.At one point during the cringe-worthy clip, the pranksters asked Rowling for a “cultural request” and went on...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Supreme Court ruling leads to jokes about the Church of Satan

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruled that Maine cannot exclude religious schools from a state tuition program in the case Carson v. Makin.In a 6-3 ruling, this decision sets a precedent for other states, that schools who choose to subsidize private schools cannot discriminate against religious ones. As the decision was released to the public, several people took to Twitter expressing how displeased they were with the final ruling. Many felt that it could impact the separation of church and state, something founders of the United States expressed concern over when declaring independence from England....
MAINE STATE
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy