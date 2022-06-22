ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian reprimands her sons for 'making so much noise' on 'The Tonight Show'

By Breanna Robinson
 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian reprimanded her sons for "making so much noise" as she was being interviewed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On Tuesday, the Skims founder and reality star spoke about her October 2021 Saturday Night Live debut appearance.

Jimmy Fallon then interrupted to say, "I'm hearing kids."

The Kardashians star turned to face Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, and asked them to "stop."

"This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?"

Following her telling viewers that the little ones were "making so much noise," the mogul also jokingly warned her sons not to "mess this up."

Eventually, Psalm was removed from the audience when he continued to be loud, but Saint remained silent as he sat there with his friend Remi.

The little one could be seen laughing behind his face mask when Kardashian gave Fallon a mini facial with her new SKKN products.

"Saint, am I doing a good job?" Kardashian asked as Fallon jokingly begged the tot with the following: "Help me please."

Kardashian's scolding came shortly after she reprimanded Saints on Instagram Live for yelling things.

Saint not only called the people on social media watching the live "weirdos, but" he also said he "hate[d]" them.

"Look what you're teaching him," Kardashian told Saint, who then called Psalm a "good boy."

Although Kardashian's daughters were not in attendance, she discussed her North, 9, and Chicago,4, later in the interview and called them both "performers."

Kardashian, who shares her four children with ex-husband Kanye West, Said that after Chicago's recent dance recital, the little one was so happy and "loved everyone clapping for" her.

The businesswoman also spoke on North spooky Wilderness themed birthday bash in which she invited her little friends to go camping in the woods and do special effects makeup on mannequin heads.

"She's really good at it," Kardashian said.

