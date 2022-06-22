ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'It's been quite a ride!': Mo Salah pays tribute to Sadio Mane after his Liverpool pal completes £35.1m Bayern Munich move and admits his former team-mate will be 'missed by all of us' at Anfield

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Mohamed Salah has paid tribute to Sadio Mane after his move to Bayern Munich was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon saying that he will be 'missed' by all at Liverpool.

Salah, who arrived a year after Mane at Liverpool, posted his tribute to his former team-mate on social media declaring their time together 'quite a ride'.

The Egyptian wrote: 'It’s been quite a ride! Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure!'

Mohamed Salah paid tribute to departing team-mate Sadio Mane with a social media post

'You will be missed by all of us,' he added.

Salah and Mane's time together at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp proved to be one of the most successful eras in the Reds' recent history.

Together, they were influential in winning the club's sixth Champions League crown as well as reaching two more finals.

Salah and Mane were also the club's first and second top goal scorers, respectively, during the club's first ever Premier League title win, and the club's first league title since 1990.

The two players were instrumental in ushering in one of the most successful periods in modern Liverpool history

In the past season, Salah and Mane's relationship continued to thrive with the club reaching the final of three cup competitions - winning the FA Cup and League Cup - and finishing within a point of the league winners, Manchester City.

However, their time together on Merseyside was not often all rosy - with the two forwards engaging in a high-profile bust up in 2019.

Mane took issue with Salah not squaring him the ball at Turf Moor when that appeared the better option for the team to add to their goal tally.

Liverpool were leading 3-0 at the time, but Mane took serious issue with Salah's inability to pass him the ball and appeared to still be fuming at the incident some time after the end of the game.

Together they scored a combined 195 goals in the Premier League alone in five years 
Mane remonstrates with Salah after he failed to pass to him in the match against Burnley, which sparked the Senegalese forward's angry reaction when he was substituted

Speaking to Canal Plus Mane said of his interaction with Salah after the game: 'He said to me "Sadio, why are you angry?" I told him, "You needed to give me the ball, Mo", to which he replied, "I didn't see you. You know I've got nothing against you".

'I know that, but his reaction was a bit strange to me. We talk on the phone sometimes, we text each other and we don't have a problem.

'We talked between ourselves, and then the manager called me into his office and we spoke. I told him it was already sorted and he was pleasantly surprised.'

Despite that small row, Salah and Mane otherwise enjoyed a healthy relationship at Liverpool. The two players are far and away the club's top two goal scorers since Salah's 2017 arrival.

Since Salah's arrived back in the Premier League in 2017, the two players scored an astonishing 195 goals combined in the league alone.

The triumvirate of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino was largely responsible for Liverpool winning the Champions League and Premier League over consecutive seasons

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

