VIDEO: Glasgow Man Speaks Turkey Like He's One Of Them!

First there was the pied piper, and now here's the turkey gobbler.

In a video uploaded to Youtube, a Glasgow, MT man and his friends were out hunting for pheasants when they noticed some turkeys nearby. Wild turkeys are relatively rare in their neck of the woods, so the men decided to stop and take a look.

This is when one of the men, we'll call him Turkey Man, breaks out his turkey noise. And it's an absolutely uncanny bit of animal mimicry as he produces as turkey-like a noise as we've ever heard a person make.

More and more show up as he steps up his game, getting down on their level, so to speak, and mimicking their motion. Soon there are more than a dozen, running at him at full turkey-speed. It's like it's night of the living dead, and he's a guy carrying a duffel bag full of fresh brains.

(Note to self: write "Night of the Living Turkeys", hire Hollywood agent, get so rich it's literally disgusting.)

Soon he is overrun, forced to retreat to the chorus of his buddy's laughter.

See the full video below:

