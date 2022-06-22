ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Reader Feedback: Royal Palm Beach bear no affable Yogi

By Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

Royal Palm Beach bear no affable Yogi

I grew up in a farm surrounded by wildlife. To say a black bear is never dangerous to humans is not accurate.  The bear in Royal Palm Beach was going through our neighborhood and would not spook; I witnessed it live.  PBSO followed and contained the bear for over four hours. Numerous attempts to get tranquillizing tools were unsuccessful. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was on scene, and they didn’t have tranquillizing abilities. None were readily available, I was told.

I’m sad the bear was destroyed, but as a resident where the bear was roaming for hours, I do not condemn sheriff deputies for putting public safety first. Better the bear be destroyed than a person or pet be attacked or killed. Royal Palm Beach is a high density community.  It’s not the Acreage or Jupiter Farms where wooded areas are more abundant. My advice? Get FWC more tranquilizer tools to be readily available.

Pam Traxler, Royal Palm Beach

More: Why was a black bear shot and killed by deputies in Royal Palm? PBSO, FWC have different stories

Which Florida animals are the most dangerous?: Interacting with these creatures can turn deadly

Letters Editor Note: You've read our featured reader's take on the recent shooting of a black bear that had been roaming the Royal Palm Beach community. Is the reader's point viable, or could the authorities done more to remove the animal without killing it? Feel free to respond with your comments at letters@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Post Reader Feedback: Royal Palm Beach bear no affable Yogi

Fed up and really tired.
3d ago

Not buying PBSO’s explanation. Could not locate tranquilizer, let me see, PB Zoo, Lion County Safari, McCarthy Wildlife, large Animal Vets in area. I could keep going, but why bother.

Lifestyle
Hallmark, Lifetime movie superfans celebrate campy classics at West Palm Beach convention

WEST PALM BEACH — Christmas in July came one month early Saturday as Hallmark Channel movie buffs, soap opera super fans and daytime sitcom devotees gathered in West Palm Beach at the RomaDrama Live! convention.  There, they bought merchandise, listened to producers speak about casting and working with actors, and encountered their favorite silver screen stars.  For Sally...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
