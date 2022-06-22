ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kip Moore Teases New Single, “Fire On Wheels,” Dropping This Friday

By Casey Young
 3 days ago
LET’S GO.

I’ve been waiting for the day I can finally say that new music from Kip Moore is on the way…

He shared a teaser of a brand new song on TikTok called “Fire On Wheels,” that’s slated to drop this Friday.

He mentioned he had a new song coming at his show in Raleigh I went to a few weeks back, and it is, in fact, another single from his forthcoming (and still unofficially announced), fifth studio album.

Though hell hasn’t actually frozen over, he did begrudgingly join the social media platform earlier this week, but promised “no mid tempo loop clap beat” would ever make it to his page.

And so far, he’s keeping his word, and this new one already sounds like a swampy, upbeat jam that leans into that southern rock sound we’ve heard from him in the past on albums like Wild Ones.

Actually, the first thing I thought when I heard this teaser is that it sounds like it would’ve fit in perfectly on that tracklist, too:

Kip released the the longtime fan-favorite, “Crazy One More Time,” as the lead single back in January, but it just officially starting charting at the end of May.

He did previously confirm that there would be 13 other, brand new songs we’ve never heard before on the new record (including a duet with Ashley McBryde):

“Just officially finished record #5. Sealed. 13 songs none of you guys have heard. We ain’t messin round with this one.

Cheers to all the loyal fans. Thank you. We do it for you.”

He mentioned before that he took this new record in a totally new direction in terms of his sound and following the music he really wanted to make (at the behest of his label), so I am thrilled to know that we’re getting closer and closer to KM5 with this new tune.

Hopefully, an album announcement is following closely behind this new release…

“Crazy One More Time”

MUSIC
#Teases#Tiktok
