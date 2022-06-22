ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Here’s why people are worried about the government’s Bill of Rights

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

It was a just over a week ago that the UK Government was forced to cancel its first deportation flight to Rwanda , after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) intervened at the last minute.

Now Dominic Raab, deputy prime minister and justice secretary, has shared more details about legislation which looks to stop that from happening again – by making it so that ECHR case law “does not always need to be followed by UK courts”.

The Bill of Rights Bill – up there with ‘The Magna Carta’ as a ridiculous legal phrase which says the same thing twice – was introduced to parliament on Wednesday and looks to repeal the 1998 Human Rights Act.

That Act enshrined into UK law the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) – you know, the convention which covers rights such as the freedom from torture and slavery, the right to a fair trial and freedom of expression.

All pretty unimportant stuff, really.

Mr Raab told the Commons this afternoon: “Our Bill of Rights will strengthen our proud tradition of freedom, it will demarcate a clearer separation of powers, it will ensure greater respect for our democratic institutions, and it will better protect the public and restore a healthy dose of common sense to the justice system – which is essential for commanding public confidence.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Ultimately, it will make us freer [and] it will help keep our streets safer.”

The government has also said the Bill will introduce a “permission stage” in court which means individuals will have to demonstrate they have “suffered a significant disadvantage” before their legal claim is allowed to go ahead.

On matters to do with immigration, a person would have to prove a child or another individual dependent on their care “would come to overwhelming, unavoidable harm” if they were deported.

The Ministry of Justice goes on to claim the proposed legislation will “boost freedom of the press and freedom of expression” by introducing a “stronger test for courts” before journalists are ordered to disclose their sources.

Labour’s stance

Responding to Mr Raab’s statement to MPs, shadow solicitor general Ellie Reeves MP said: “This is not a Bill of Rights, it’s a con… This Bill will take away a duty of the state to protect everyone from harm, by removing the positive obligations set out in the Human Rights Act.

“It will force victims of crime seeking justice to schlep to [the ECtHR in] Strasbourg, creating endless delays and red tape.”

Meanwhile Labour’s shadow justice secretary Steve Reed MP claimed the Bill would “[prevent] people with health problems from objecting to Do Not Resuscitate Orders [DNRs] being placed on them in hospital without their consent, block women from forcing the police to investigate cases of rape, and will stop victims of terrorist atrocities and major disasters like Hillsborough from seeing justice”.

What actual lawyers are saying

Some people who actually practise law and, as such, know the legal system perhaps better than politicians, also think a proposed Bill of Rights is a terrible idea.

Challenging Mr Raab’s claim the Bill focuses on “recognising jury trials”, anonymous legal commentator The Secret Barrister tweeted : “Correction: Dominic Raab made it one of his priorities as justice secretary to attack the right to jury trial by extending the powers of volunteer magistrates to try and sentence serious criminal cases”.

Another commentator, Joshua Rozenberg QC, took aim at the Bill’s desire to “[rebalance] the relationship” between UK courts, the EctHR and parliament by writing : “What is that supposed to mean? It then ‘affirms’ the existing law. What’s the point of that?”

Meanwhile, the Law Society – the representative body for solicitors – has said the Bill of Rights “signals [a] collision course with [the] rule of law” and is a “lurch backwards for British justice”.

Its president, I. Stephanie Boyce, said: “The bill will create an acceptable class of human rights abuses in the United Kingdom – by introducing a bar on claims deemed not to cause ‘significant disadvantage’.

“Authorities may begin to consider some rights violations as acceptable, because these could no longer be challenged under the Bill of Rights despite being against the law.

“Overall, the bill would grant the state greater unfettered power over the people, power which would then belong to all future governments, whatever their ideologies.”

Human rights campaign groups also oppose the move

Martha Spurrier, director of the organisation Liberty, described the government’s plans as a “power grab”.

She said: “The Human Rights Act protects everyone from injustice and abuse of power, and allows us to stand up to the government and institutions like the police or local councils when they get it wrong. We can’t let them get away with ransacking our rights like this.

“Under the government’s plans, it will become much harder for people – including disabled people and survivors of violence against women and girls – to access justice.

“This is a government that repeatedly changes the rules to suit them, and is now planning to rip up the basic rights and protections we all rely on to make themselves untouchable.

“Time and time again, we have seen that this government does not respect people’s rights and has no regard for the law.

“Human rights are universal, they should not be contingent on who the government of the day thinks deserves them.”

Sanchita Hosali, CEO of the British Institute of Human Rights , added the UK government is “intent on ripping up the rulebook”.

“The Human Rights Act has worked well, serving its purpose to provide legal protection for everyone’s fundamental rights, here at home. In schools and hospitals, local councils and national departments, courts and care homes, people are benefitting from the protection of our human rights in everyday ways that do not grab headlines, but which do make a difference.

“Now more than ever, as we face a cost of living crisis, so many more of us will be driven into needing the safety net of human rights. Yet the Government is whipping it away in favour of a law that gifts rights dependent on whether people have the fear or favour of those in power.

“These are not the actions of a government that respects human rights, or indeed the value of law, order, and justice.”

International human rights group Amnesty International have also branded the Bill a “Rights Removal Bill” , calling it a “giant leap backwards for the rights of ordinary people”.

UK chief executive Sacha Deshmukh said: “Ripping up the Human Rights Act means the public is being stripped of its most powerful tool to challenge wrongdoing by the government and other public bodies. This is not about tinkering with rights, it’s about removing them.

“From the Hillsborough disaster, to the right to a proper Covid inquiry, to the right to challenge the way police investigate endemic violence against women, the Human Rights Act is the cornerstone of people power in this country. It’s no coincidence that the very politicians it holds to account want to see it fatally weakened.

“‘Human rights are hardwired into Northern Ireland’s peace agreement and given effect, in part, through the Human Rights Act. It’s ironic that at a time when Ministers are professing their commitment to the Good Friday Agreement, they are now threatening one of its fundamental tenets.”

Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights is against reform too

A report from the group of MPs and peers this time last year concluded “the evidence we heard has led us to conclude that there is no case for changing the Human Rights Act”.

“The HRA has had an enormously positive impact on the enforcement of human rights in the UK. Whilst it is sensible that the Review’s terms of reference focused on specific issues, concentrating only on narrow legal and constitutional questions means there is a risk that proposals are made that are divorced from their wider context and will harm the enforcement of human rights,” it reads.

The Independent Human Rights Act Review (IHRAR) commissioned by the government also noted : “The vast majority of submissions received by IHRAR spoke strongly in support of the HRA. They pointed to its impact in improving public administration for individuals, through developing a human rights culture.

“Thus, the HRA was not or not just, to be viewed through the prism of a view high-profile cases or indeed with a focus on litigation at all. What happened outside the courtroom was every bit as important as the cases decided by the courts.”

Even Patrick Stewart has indicated his support of the ECHR

Patrick Stewart sketch: what has the ECHR ever done for us? www.youtube.com

The above video from The Guardian came about in 2016, back when it was Theresa May who proposed we should leave the ECHR.

The sketch – a spin on a popular Monty Python skit - remains painfully relevant.

And if they can’t even listen to Professor X, then all hope is lost.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

The Tories just achieved something that they haven't done since 1991 with the by-election results

The Tories lost two by-elections on the same day for the first time in more than 30 years.A double by-election loss is so rare in British politics that it has only ever happened seven times since WWII. The last was in November 1991, when John Major lost the seat of Langbaurgh in Cleveland to Labour and Kincardine & Deeside in east Scotland to the Liberal Democrats.The double whammy was an embarrassing blow for Boris Johnson, who said he will "keep going" after describing the loss of Tiverton and Honiton to the Lib Dems, and Wakefield to Labour as “tough”. It...
ELECTIONS
Shine My Crown

Maxine Waters Vows to Defy SCOTUS Ruling: 'The Hell With the Supreme Court'; Says 'Black Women Will Be Out in Droves'

Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellie Reeves
Deadline

BBC Presenter Is Slammed For Using Phrase ‘Pro-Life’ In Discussion On Supreme Court Abortion Ruling

Click here to read the full article. The BBC has been pulled into the controversy following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, after one of its news presenters used a controversial term on air. Today presenter Amol Rajan used the term “pro-life” twice on air to describe anti-abortion campaigners. During the flagship BBC radio news programme, Rajan eschewed the BBC News style guide which advises journalists to use the term “anti-abortion rather than pro-life” in a discussion about the ruling’s repercussions, and used the latter description in a discussion with the BBC’s North America editor Sarah Smith: “As you...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Andy Burnham calls for ‘collective spirit in politics’ during Glastonbury festival appearance

Andy Burnham has called for ‘collective spirit in politics’ while appearing at Glastonbury festival. The Mayor of Greater Manchester received an ovation from the crowd while taking part in a panel discussion in the Left Field tent on Saturday. Calling for a ‘rewiring’ of the British political system, Burnham said: “Britain needs to gets rid of the old ways, get around a table and agree a programme for political change, a collaborative spirit. Then we’ll have a progressive government at the next general election.” He went on to say: “Good, safe housing should be a general rule in this country. Social...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Violations#Human Rights Group#Human Rights Campaign#Bill Of Rights#Uk#The Uk Government#Echr#Commons
Indy100

This Oliver Dowden tweet has aged terribly after the Tories' by-election defeats

Given how utterly wild UK politics is at the moment, I don’t think we need to tell you that whenever something dramatic happens, there is always a tweet which comes back to haunt the politicians affected.In this instance, it’s former culture secretary Oliver Dowden MP, who resigned as Conservative Party chairman after his party suffered two by-election defeats on Thursday night.In a letter shared to social media on Friday, following the losses in Wakefield and the Devon constituency of Tiverton and Honiton, Mr Dowden wrote: “Yesterday’s Parliamentary by-elections are the latest in a run of very poor results for our...
POLITICS
Indy100

After two years, QAnon's creator Q returns in the wake of Roe v Wade decision

The ruling on Roe v Wade is having a seismic effect in the US, and it also appears to have prompted the return of QAnon's creator Q. QAnon is a movement that has gained prominence, particularly in the United States. Its followers believe that there is an anonymous top-secret government agent named “Q” who operates within the “deep state” with access to secrets. The identity of Q has been the subject of much speculation over recent years, and now they’re back after time away following the ruling on Friday. It comes after the Supreme Court released their ruling in the case Dobbs v....
POLITICS
Indy100

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells British reporter to 'go back to your country' when quizzed on gun violence

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene told a British reporter to “go back to your country” after being asked about guns, mass school shootings and the difference between the US and the UK.It is unclear when the incident took place, but the Representative for Georgia appeared to boast about her comments to the reporter as she posted a clip on Twitter on Wednesday 23 June.Along with the short video, she wrote: “When British press wants to argue about our God-given American gun rights, my answer is: ‘go back to your own country.’”An unnamed British reporter can be heard saying to Greene:...
POLITICS
Indy100

Mick Lynch has to give presenter history lesson after revealing his political hero

Mick Lynch had to give a presenter a quick history lesson after revealing his political hero.Asked who wins his affections the most during an appearance on Peston, the RMT leader named James Connolly, and after the presenter repeated the name in a quizzical tone, he asked her if she knew who he was."An Irish, socialist republican," he said. "He educated himself and he started non-sectarian trade unionism in Ireland, and he was a hero of the Irish revolution."Connolly founded the Irish Socialist Republican Party in 1896, and was one of the leaders in the Easter Rising in 1916 against British...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
Indy100

Tory MP retweets then deletes tweet celebrating Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade

Blackpool South Tory MP Scott Benton appeared to retweet then delete a tweet from the Republican GOP's official Twitter celebrating the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade.Henry Dyer, a politics reporter at Insider, took to his Twitter account to share that the conservative "appears" to be the very first MP to be in support of the decision."Scott Benton, recently made an FCDO PPS, appears to be the first MP to support the Supreme Court's decision, sharing the Republican Party's tweet welcoming the decision," the post read.The post was also accompanied by a screenshot of the conservative retweeting the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Tory By-election candidate hid in dance studio to avoid reporters following humiliating defeat

Boris Johnson and the Conservatives had a dismal night after a historic defeat in Tiverton and Honiton - and the constituency's Tory candidate, Helen Hurford wasn't exactly in a chatty mood after the loss.Liberal Democrat candidate and former army major Richard Foord managed to overturn a huge Tory majority (24,000) to win the seat - which had been Tory since the Devon constituency was formed 25 years - with 22,537 votes while the Tories trailed in second place with 16,393 in a massive 30 per cent swing.The vote has made history as the largest majority ever overturned (in terms of...
THEATER & DANCE
Indy100

Supreme Court ruling leads to jokes about the Church of Satan

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruled that Maine cannot exclude religious schools from a state tuition program in the case Carson v. Makin.In a 6-3 ruling, this decision sets a precedent for other states, that schools who choose to subsidize private schools cannot discriminate against religious ones. As the decision was released to the public, several people took to Twitter expressing how displeased they were with the final ruling. Many felt that it could impact the separation of church and state, something founders of the United States expressed concern over when declaring independence from England....
MAINE STATE
Indy100

Jacob Rees-Mogg mocked after saying phone chargers are a 'Brexit benefit'

Ardent Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has been ridiculed after claiming that being able to choose what phone chargers we use in the UK is a Brexit benefit.Since our departure from the European Union, it has been a struggle to see what the much-promised positive impact has been. According to Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary, as well as the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Brexit has been “completely” to blame for causing recent travel chaos. Now, it seems some in government who supported the move are clutching at straws to show examples of alleged success to come from the country’s revoking its EU...
TECHNOLOGY
Indy100

James O'Brien caller tries to argue 'we don't need trade unions' and it goes terribly

A caller on James O'Brien's LBC show tried to make the argument against trade unions and was promptly schooled by the radio host on what work conditions would be like without them.Adam from Heathrow called in where he claimed "we don't need" trade unions in the UK as people should have "individual representation" in the workplace.The discussion comes at a time of travel disruption as a result of the biggest rail strike in 30 years that currently taking place by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union in a dispute over pay, conditions and job cuts.Sign up to our free Indy100...
Indy100

8 things that trade unions have done to make work better for all of us

Rail strikes have been taking place across the country as members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) have walked out over job cuts, pay and working conditions.It is the biggest strike in 30 years with the action happening on 21, 23, and 25 June 2022 and has caused travel disruption for millions of people as only a fifth of trains ran on Tuesday (21).This has meant trade unions and their role in all of this has been a topic of discussion - but what exactly have trade unions done to improve working conditions over the...
TRAFFIC
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy