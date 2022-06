Who needs Michelin stars? Let's go to the people to see what they like. Yelp just released its list of the Top 100 restaurants in Florida and the Orlando metro was more than well-represented. Basing their rankings on amount and quality of foodies' rankings, a wide snapshot of Orlando cuisine ended up in the mix. From omakase-style sushi spots to greasy spoons, from coffee shops to crab shacks, the City Beautiful was out in force. Take a look at the restos that made the cut below.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO