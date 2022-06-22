ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Monroe mapmaker subpoenaed in Texas voting rights case

By Bill Heltzel
 3 days ago
The U.S. Department of Justice is demanding that an Orange County cartographer turn over records that were used by Texas lawmakers to create congressional districts that the feds claim are discriminatory. The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division filed a motion on June 15 in U.S. District Court, White Plains, to...

Reaction begins to Supreme Court concealed guns ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court today issued a decision that kills state and local laws requiring gun owners to be licensed to carry concealed firearms in places outside of their homes. The ruling came in a case brought by the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association against the Superintendent of the New York State Police. The court case challenged New York state laws that require a person to prove there is a special need to carry a concealed weapon for self-protection and obtain a license to carry a concealed weapon outside of the home.
SCOTUS ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade could impact N.Y. governor's race

NEW YORK -- The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could have implications in the New York governor's race.Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to energize her voters and call attention to the ruling that could hurt the winner of the Republican primary, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. Never let a good crisis go unexploited. It's one of the first rules of politics. Expect Hochul to mention the ruling early and often leading into the November election. The Republican nominee will probably try to change the subject. Web Extra: N.Y. Gov. Democratic Primary Debate | Republican Primary Debate"So we go forth, discouraged by the...
Hundreds of NYC prosecutors quitting woke bosses and onerous reforms

The number of prosecutors fleeing the city’s district attorney offices has soared in the wake of criminal justice reforms, which a former top prosecutor has called “insanity.”. Sixty-five assistant district attorneys, or about 12 percent of the workforce, have resigned from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office so far...
Opinion: I’m running for state Senate to rein in big interests blocking progressive legislation

BY NOMIKI KONST | Last month, residents of Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn learned they would soon have a new state Senator. As the far right seizes control of this country through legislatures and courts, I’m running for New York State Senate to address the underlying issues that have exacerbated inequality and to tackle big interests blocking progressive legislation in New York.
