These caves are 10 times older than Stonehenge and house the story of the life of early man in a picturesque Nottinghamshire gorge. Tucked away in the corner where Derbyshire meets Nottinghamshire, within easy reach of south Yorkshire, is an atmospheric Paleolithic site like no other in the UK. You think Spain and France have all the best cave art? Think again.

SCIENCE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO