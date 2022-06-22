ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the news: Kevin M. Simon

Cover picture for the articleIn an important step in the ongoing work to meet Bostonians’ health needs, address longstanding gaps in access, and elevate mental and behavioral health as a Citywide priority, Mayor Michelle Wu and Bisola Ojikutu, commissioner of Public Health and executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), announced Kevin M....

baystatebanner.com

In the news: Joseph D. Feaster Jr. Esq.

William James College, a leader in mental health education, awarded Joseph D. Feaster, Jr. Esq, the Doctor of Humane Letters, which is the highest degree that an academic institution can bestow. Feaster became a mental health champion after the tragic loss of his son by suicide. He served as the 2022 Commencement Speaker for William James College on June 12, 2022 at the Boston Park Plaza. President Nicholas Covino, who is committed to training professionals to meet the mental health needs of the unserved and underserved, invited Feaster to speak about the impact of mental illness on families and communities. Covino shared at Commencement, “I am always impressed that the people who we honor here are “regular people” who have decided that they will invest in healing the world rather than enriching themselves. Joseph D. Feaster, Jr. is a leader in reducing the stigma of mental illness and has brought great comfort to those who have lost someone close to them.” Feaster later shared with the graduates, “As I look out at each of you, I know you understand and appreciate my and my family’s pain, and you have committed yourselves to be present and ready to assist the next Joseph Dupont Feaster III and the next Feaster Family.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Education commissioner to recommend Boston Public Schools be declared ‘underperforming district’

BOSTON — Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley plans to recommend that Boston Public Schools be declared as an “underperforming district.”. In a statement, a department of education spokesperson said, “I wanted to let you know that DESE, BPS and City officials were unable to come to agreement. Therefore, Commissioner Riley will recommend to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday that they vote to declare Boston Public Schools an underperforming district- this is not receivership but gives the Commissioner the authority to appoint an accountability monitor along with some other oversight ability.”
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Councilors push for Boston slavery apology

The Boston City Council last week unanimously approved a measure to “acknowledge, condemn and apologize for the role played by the City of Boston in the trans-Atlantic slave trade and the ongoing detrimental impacts experienced by the Black people of Boston,” marking the latest step in the continued fight by councilors to win reparations for Bostonians impacted by slavery.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston city councilor faces backlash for ‘anti-Semitic’ tweet

The city councilor apologized, but critics say the tweet plays into anti-Semitic tropes. A Boston city councilor is facing backlash after she sent a tweet Thursday morning that critics say plays on anti-Semitic tropes. First-term Councilor Kendra Lara, who is from and represents the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, tweeted and later...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston Public Schools superintendent candidate speaks of 'calling' to education

The search for Boston’s next superintendent is drawing to a close as the first of two marathon interviews with the pair of local finalists took place Thursday. It was Somerville Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper’s turn in the spotlight first. She responded to queries from multiple groups consisting of community advocates; teachers and principals; parents and students; and finally, school committee members during all-day public interviews broadcast online.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

City Council at odds with Boston history

Prior to 1776, there was no place on the planet identified as the United States of America. Boston was the largest town of the Colony of Massachusetts Bay, an English settlement that included what are now the states of Massachusetts and Maine. Europeans arrived there from 1630 to 1691, and they lived under British law. After the American Revolution, the whole area became part of the United States of America. The Continental Congress was chosen to establish a constitution to serve as the foundation for the laws of the new republic.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Progressive Dem. Sonia Chang-Díaz Leaves Mass. Governor's Race

State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz left the Massachusetts governor's race on Thursday, though she said she would keep her name on the ballot for the Democratic primary. Chang-Díaz qualified for the ballot at the state Democratic convention but had consistently been trailing in the polls behind Attorney General Maura Healey. Massachusetts' primary elections are set for Tuesday, Sept. 6.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

One last hang at the Pit in Harvard Square

The organizers of Pit-A-Palooza are aware of the irony. They’re putting on an organized, permitted event to celebrate the impending demise of Harvard Square’s longtime home of anarchy, spontaneity and youth culture: the Pit. The sunken area behind the entrance to the Harvard MBTA station was originally designed...
HARVARD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Public Schools name 2 finalists who are in running to become next superintendent

BOSTON — Boston Public Schools on Tuesday named the two finalists who are in the running to become the city’s next superintendent. Mary Skipper, the current Superintendent of Somerville Public Schools, and Dr. Tommy Welch, the Region 1 School Superintendent in Boston, will participate in a public interview process on Thursday and Friday following the recommendation of the nine-member search committee, according to BPS.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

One woman's fight against sky-high rents

Hammering at the new condo next door rings through crocheted curtains in her fourth floor walk up, but Frances Amador, 38, is unfazed. The East Boston resident is used to the noise and vibrations of construction in this rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. Condos rise in the footprint of dilapidated buildings. High-end...
BOSTON, MA

Community Policy