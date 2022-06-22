ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 dogs rescued from ‘horrific living conditions’ in Kansas woods

By CNN
 3 days ago
Lawrence PD via KCTV

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (CNN) — Sixteen rescued dogs are recovering at Kansas City, Kansas (KCK) Animal Services. Rescuers say the dogs were freed from horrific conditions after they were abandoned to live alone in the woods.

KCK Animal Services Director Ashley Scott said the dogs are adjusting remarkably well and will soon be available for adoption.

“All these guys were on heavy thick chains,” Scott said. “They do have wounds from those heavy chains and collars because they were on so tight.”

While executing a search warrant, investigators discovered the 16 dogs. KCK Animal Services brought the dogs to a shelter to be assessed and treated.

“We knew that we could not leave these guys behind. There is no way these animals were getting adequate shelter,” Scott said. “The dog houses were falling apart. They were standing in several inches of mud and water. They had no food and no water.”

Rescuers hiked and used ATVs to bring the dogs out of the woods safely.

“We had to hike the rest of the way by foot. It was too muddy for a military grade ATV to get to,” Scott said. “I would say it was about a quarter mile into the woods. We were able to take one dog at a time.”

Scott said once the dogs are spayed or neutered, they will be ready to find new homes.

“They were so happy to be out of that environment. They’ve given nothing but love to us so far,” Scott said. “They are all very sweet and very gentle even with other animals.”

Friends of KCK Animal Services are collecting donations for medical care for the rescued dogs.

“This is why I do what I do. We can take an animal living in those conditions with no love, and they are resilient and forgiving even when they shouldn’t be,” Scott said. “We can try to give them the best life that they should have always had.”

