Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo police: Motel 6 standoff suspect in custody

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Kalamazoo police say a man is now in custody after officers spent several hours in a standoff with the suspect at a Motel 6.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the standoff at the Motel 6 near Sprinkle and Vanrick involved a home invasion suspect with multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Police reported the suspect was barricaded inside one of the motel rooms.

Kalamazoo police in standoff with suspect at Motel 6

Police spent several hours on scene as negotiators worked to bring the standoff to a peaceful conclusion.

No one was injured during the incident.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers will remain on scene for several hours to continue investigating.

