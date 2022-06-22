Kalamazoo police: Motel 6 standoff suspect in custody
Kalamazoo police say a man is now in custody after officers spent several hours in a standoff with the suspect at a Motel 6.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the standoff at the Motel 6 near Sprinkle and Vanrick involved a home invasion suspect with multiple warrants out for his arrest.
Police reported the suspect was barricaded inside one of the motel rooms.
WATCH:Kalamazoo police in standoff with suspect at Motel 6
Police spent several hours on scene as negotiators worked to bring the standoff to a peaceful conclusion.
No one was injured during the incident.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers will remain on scene for several hours to continue investigating.
