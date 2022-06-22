ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Meridian-Kessler ND streetBAR, formerly Next Door American Eatery, closing

By Cheryl V. Jackson, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
It’s goodbye for good for the restaurant that operated as Next Door American Eatery — and for a brief period as ND streetBAR — in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood.

The restaurant at 4573 N. College Ave. closed permanently after its last day of service Saturday. It was part of the Kitchen Restaurant Group, co-founded by Kimbal Musk and based in Boulder, Colorado.

“As with our restaurant industry peers, we faced continued challenges in the hiring and supply chain sectors, leading us to close our doors,” Sam Hallak, chief operating officer for The Kitchen Restaurant Group, said in a statement issued through media representatives. “We value our loyal guests and employees who have supported us over the last four years, and our goal is to return to the Indianapolis market in the near future.”

Next Door American Eatery opened in 2018 in a former Double 8 Foods store location to serve quick farm-to-table dishes for lunch and dinner. It had temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It reopened in July 2021 with a focus on globally-inspired street food, a new weekend brunch menu, house-made drinks and a new eclectic dining room.

Next Door rebranded to ND streetBAR in February.

The company continues to operate four NDs in Boulder, Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado, according to the brand’s website. (It also operates upscale The Kitchen American Bistro locations in Boulder and Denver, Colorado; and Chicago.)

Hedge Row American Bistro on Mass Ave also closing

It appears The Kitchen Restaurant Group’s other Indianapolis restaurant, Hedge Row American Bistro at 350 Massachusetts Ave., also is permanently closed.

The company shut Hedge Row immediately after a Sunday brunch service in July 2020, describing the situation as temporary and COVID related.

An outgoing message on the restaurant’s voicemail system still says the restaurant is temporarily closed, but the brand no longer has a website.

Representatives for the company did not respond to an IndyStar inquiry about Hedge Row in Indianapolis.

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on Twitter: @cherylvjackson.

