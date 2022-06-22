ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred Payne, head of Indiana Department of Workforce Development, leaving for United Way

By Binghui Huang, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Indiana Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne, who led the department as it struggled to meet an unprecedented wave of unemployment applications during the pandemic , is leaving the agency, state officials announced Wednesday.

Payne accepted an offer to become the United Way of Central Indiana's president and chief executive officer, the nonprofit separately announced . He starts July 18.

There's no replacement for Payne at DWD yet.

“I have had the privilege of working with talented professionals who have dedicated their time to helping Hoosiers gain economic mobility through job training, education, job connection and assisting those who need a financial bridge between employment," Payne said in a statement. "While the challenges facing the workforce are complex, Indiana remains uniquely positioned to continue addressing them and moving forward.

Payne was appointed commissioner in 2017. Before that, he spent more than a decade at Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, working as chief administrator, general counsel and as an compliance officer, according to the United Way of Central Indiana.

He helped start initiatives, such as the office of inclusion and diversity, at Honda Manufacturing of Indiana.

The governor's office highlighted Payne's work in starting apprenticeship programs and improving job programs.

Payne declined to be interviewed for this article.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lopa4_0gIbBapF00

Rafael Sanchez, outgoing board chairman for the United Way of Central Indiana, said the organization picked Payne for his data-focused decision making, experience in job training programs and calm leadership during difficult times.

Payne oversaw the Department of Workforce Development as the pandemic put hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers out of work and on unemployment. Like with state unemployment agencies across the country, applications quickly became backlogged. At one point, there were more than 1 million weekly pending claims in Indiana.

Some applicants waited as long as a year or more to get benefits.

The influx of federal money to help unemployed residents also made the agency susceptible to hackers intent on siphoning off money. The fraud prevention system DWD implemented slowed and froze applications for benefits, stopping applications with earnest errors or glitches. Hoosiers described the process of fraud flagging as confusing and frustrating.

Sanchez said the unemployment problems were part of an unprecedented crisis that affected states across America.

"He's the right fit for the right time," Sanchez said.

Contact IndyStar reporter Binghui Huang a t 317 -385-1595 orBhuang@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Binghuihuang.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Fred Payne, head of Indiana Department of Workforce Development, leaving for United Way

