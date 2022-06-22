ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balch Springs, TX

Murder conviction appeal by former Balch Springs police officer dismissed

By L P Phillips
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cj1B6_0gIbBY0f00

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has dismissed the appeal by former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver.

The ruling means Oliver will have to serve his 15-year sentence for the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was a passenger in a car that was leaving a loud party in Balch Springs on April 29, 2017. Oliver was one of the officers who responded after reports of underage drinking. As police were investigating, the car that Edwards was in began to drive away. Oliver testified during his trial that he had ordered the car to stop, but instead, the driver slowly pulled away. Oliver said he felt the car posed a threat to other officers and that he had to open fire.

"As it was gaining ground towards him, I had to make a decision - this cars about to hit my partner, there are threats inside the car, and when lethal force is being presented towards us I had no other option but to use lethal force to try to stop [it]," Oliver said.

A jury rejected the claim, finding Oliver guilty of murder and assessed punishment at 15-years.

"This should never have happened. What matters about this case is not that it was a victory for the state or even that justice was done. What matters is that Jordan Edwards should be alive today," said retired State District Court Judge Mike Snipes, who was the lead prosecutor in the trial. "He was a wonderful young man. He would have been a successful and wonderful grown man. This was a tragedy that should have never have taken place and I just wish that he was here walking with us."

In his appeal, Oliver argued the prosecution used statements that he made to an internal affairs investigator, statements that are protected under a U.S. Supreme Court case, Garrity v. New Jersey. The court held that "statements of police-officer defendants given on threat of employment termination are involuntary and that use of those statements by the prosecution violated the defendant officers’ right against self-incrimination."

Photo credit Audacy

Oliver argued that some of Oliver’s statements to internal affairs investigators were overheard and used by crime scene investigators.  Both the trial judge and the appeals courts have rejected those claims.

"We would never, ever have attempted to use Garrity statements," Snipes said. "First of all, we didn’t need to. And second of all, if you do something like that you risk, not only losing your bar license but even being criminally prosecuted. So the whole thing was fatuous and inane from the very start."

The CCA had initially granted a petition for discretionary review to consider the Garrity claim. But has now reconsidered.

"Having considered the parties’ briefs and the record, however, we conclude that our decision to grant review was improvident. We, therefore, dismiss Appellant’s petition for discretionary review as improvidently granted," wrote Judge Barbara Hervey.

Oliver still has the option to ask the CCA to reconsider its ruling and to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case. Both are considered by legal experts to be long-shot chances that are rarely granted.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Denton County grand jury indicts boyfriend of drowning victim for murder

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County grand jury indicted a man for murder on June 23 in connection to the drowning death of his girlfriend, Milcah Chepkemei Irui, 42.Her body was found at Little Elm Park on April 26.The oldest of five children, friends and family described Irui as humble and easygoing, with a fun-loving personality. Jeffrey Demunbrun, 49, also of Little Elm, was previously arrested for manslaughter on June 8 following an investigation. Law enforcement officials said their investigation is ongoing. 
DENTON COUNTY, TX
texasmetronews.com

Dallas murder suspect captured after police say he cut leg monitor while out on bond

A suspect in a capital murder case police say was on the run shortly after he was released from jail on bond was arrested again Thursday afternoon. James Moore was found in Northeast Dallas by the U.S. Marshals and taken into custody, Dallas police said. Moore was released from jail last week after Dallas County prosecutors announced they were not ready for his trial. That prompted state District Judge Ernie White to reduce Moore’s bail amount from $500,000 to $1,000.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Balch Springs, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Balch Springs, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
peoplenewspapers.com

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Bill Hutchinson

A Dallas County grand jury declined to indict developer Bill Hutchinson after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl last year. The grand jury decided not to indict Hutchinson Wednesday, per attorney Dan Hagood, who represents Hutchinson and provided a copy of the grand jury’s no-bill. Grand jury deliberations are confidential, so the reasons behind the no-bill aren’t made public.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Appeals Courts#Violent Crime#State District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Convincing Boyfriend to Kill Her Husband

Dallas, Texas woman Jennifer Faith has been sentenced to life in prison after she admitted to convincing her boyfriend to murder her husband in 2020. As detailed by the Department of Justice, Faith was described by U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle as “pure evil” and sentenced on Tuesday for her involvement in the killing of James Faith. The 49-year-old widower maintained her innocence until February of this year, when she entered a guilty plea to avoid facing the death penalty.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite police respond to 10 reports of aggravated assault since June 15

A rash of aggravated assault incidents were reported in Mesquite, according to community crime map data from June 15-22. There were 10 aggravated assault incidents reported in that timeframe, along with 16 simple assault reports as it seems temperatures and tensions rise this summer. Reports of aggravated assaults were:. -...
MESQUITE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made for Solicitation of a Minor

On June 21, 2022, the Dallas Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety, Collin County District Attorney’s office, DPD Drone Unit, and North Central CRT, arrested Matthew McIlravy, 42, on the charge of online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14, a 2nd-degree felony.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Rangers investigating after man dies in Denton police custody

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man died while in Denton police custody early Wednesday morning. Officers said the man was behaving erratically and yelling incoherently before he experienced a "medical episode." At about 11:22 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, officers responded to a 911 call from a man in a hotel in the 600 block of South I-35E claiming someone was trying to get into his hotel room. When they arrived, the man told officers he was fine and did not need help and the officers left.Shortly after, at about 11:42...
DENTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Critical Missing- Angela McKinney

Mrs. McKinney has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mrs. Angela McKinney pictured above. On June 24, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, Mrs. McKinney was last seen in the 7200 block of Marvin D Love Frwy, Dallas Texas 75237. Mrs. McKinney left the area on foot in an unknown direction. Mrs. McKinney suffers from dementia and may be in need of assistance.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

GOP State House candidate indicted for impersonating public servant

A GOP State House of Representatives candidate has turned himself in after being indicted by a grand jury on charges of impersonating a public servant, a third-degree felony. The candidate, Fred Frazier, is accused of impersonating a code enforcement officer to get rid of his primary opponent's campaign signs while in the throes of a tight primary runoff in February.
MCKINNEY, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy