Two deadly crashes Tuesday in rural eastern Missouri

MISSOURI – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two separate crashes resulting in two deaths Tuesday in eastern Missouri.

The first crash happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in on St. Joe Drive in St. Francois County, just south of Parkway Drive. MSHP reports Steven Monia, 29, of Park Hills died in the crash.

Investigators say Monia was heading northbound on St. Joe Drive when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a concrete pylon support. Monia was rushed to the hospital, but later died form his injuries.

MSHP is also investigating a deadly crash from around 5 p.m. Tuesday at Highway 19 in Crawford County, just a few miles south of Cuba, Missouri. Amy Ford, 41, of Cuba, died in the crash, and a 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

Investigators say the crash happened when the man’s vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck Ford’s vehicle. Ford was rushed to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Additional details on both crashes are limited. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.

