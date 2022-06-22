ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Krispy Kreme introducing special summer treat

By Susan Darwin
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OsHBZ_0gIbBTb200

Krispy Kreme is branching out with a special summer treat.

How does Krispy Kreme ice cream sound? It's a sweet creamy blend made with Krispy Kreme's secret Original Glazed doughnut recipe. It's a soft-serve ice cream treat Krispy Kreme is trying out this summer in just a handful of stores. The ice cream comes in three flavors: Original Glazed, strawberry ice sprinkled, and chocolate iced - served in either a waffle cone or a cup.

There's just one Texas location where you can get Krispy Kreme ice cream and that's in San Antonio. But, if sales go well the company may expand to more markets.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
