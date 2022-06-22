ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

After DeSantis weighed in, Shawn Harrison withdraws from Tampa Senate race

By Romy Ellenbogen
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBhDR_0gIbAg9o00
Republican Shawn Harrison is a former Tampa City Council and state House member. [ Times files ]

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ influence in Florida politics was again on display Tuesday evening in a Tampa Bay Senate race.

Shawn Harrison, a Republican lawyer who’d been backed by incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and outgoing Senate President Wilton Simpson, quietly withdrew from the race for Florida’s 14th Senate District after qualifying for the ballot just days earlier. Senate leadership had already spent thousands of dollars supporting his campaign.

A week earlier, DeSantis endorsed veteran Jay Collins for the seat in a tweet. Collins had previously been running for Congress.

Harrison did not return calls Wednesday morning requesting comment.

In a tweet, Harrison said, “Sometimes events beyond our control just happen. Roll with it.”

He thanked Passidomo for her “integrity and loyalty.” His Twitter account was made private shortly after.

Passidomo said Wednesday that she and the governor had a conversation earlier this month where DeSantis pointed to Senate District 14 as a competitive race and said he thought he had a candidate who could win. Passidomo said she understood but told DeSantis she had committed to supporting Harrison, and he said he understood.

“It was a very cordial conversation,” she said.

Passidomo said the idea that the governor’s endorsement is a grab for power in the Senate is “something that people are just presuming without any knowledge.”

Harrison told Passidomo that he had other things he wanted to do and didn’t need to run for Senate, she said.

Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, who currently holds the District 14 seat and is running for reelection, did not return two calls for comment Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Collins said he was honored to be running with DeSantis’ endorsement.

Now that Harrison has dropped out, Collins, the sole Republican, and Cruz, the sole Democrat, will move forward to the November general election.

The endorsement of Collins isn’t the only Senate race DeSantis weighed in on — earlier this year, he endorsed Rep. Blaise Ingoglia over Rep. Ralph Massullo for Senate District 11. Massullo then moved to run for a state House seat instead.

Comments / 58

Cindi C
3d ago

vote little Ronnie out vote him out vote him out he is evil vote him out he is another trump and we don't want to go threw that again vote him out

Reply(1)
15
Cameo
3d ago

got him out of the way, in favor of a neofascist candidate endorsed by DeHitler..beware people! this is real!

Reply(19)
38
Beverly Cowart
3d ago

wow! florida politicians being intimidated...who does desantis remind you of? clue: 🍊🤡

Reply(6)
31
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes alimony overhaul

TALLAHASSEE --- Acting on one of the most emotionally charged issues of the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed a measure that would have overhauled the state's alimony laws.DeSantis' veto marked the third time that supporters of changing the alimony system have successfully shepherded bills through the Legislature only to have them nixed. Former Gov. Rick Scott twice vetoed such legislation, with a standoff over the issue leading to a near-fracas outside Scott's office in 2016. The bill this year, in part, would have done away with permanent alimony and set up maximum payments based on the...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways From Tallahassee — Goodbye Roe, Hello Dobbs

It’s been mere hours since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, and Florida Republicans are already posturing to expand on the state’s upcoming abortion ban. Florida’s 15-week abortion ban (HB 5) will likely have to wait for a decision in the Florida Supreme Court before being finally settled as law. But on Friday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested the Sunshine State could go further in the era of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which was decided 5-4 Friday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes local business ‘protection’ bill

'The better approach is to enact targeted preemption legislation when local governments act in a way that frustrates state policy and/or undermines the rights of Floridians.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed SB 620 on Friday, a top priority of Senate President Wilton Simpson which sought to punish local governments for passing laws detrimental to local businesses.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis vetoes hospital district conversion bill

Fort Myers-based Lee Memorial Health Systems was the driving force behind SB 1260. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed a bill that would have set up a process for independent hospital districts to convert into private nonprofit entities. Fort Myers-based Lee Memorial Health Systems was the driving force behind SB...
FORT MYERS, FL
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Called 'Heartless,' Accused of not Caring for his Family

FORT LAUDERDALE—During a rally in protest of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Roe vs. Wade abortion ruling, State Senator Tina Polsky (D) announced to the crowd of about 250 at the Esplanade in Downtown Fort Lauderdale that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't care about women, particularly his wife and daughters.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridapolitics.com

One of Florida’s biggest unions backs Charlie Crist for Governor

The endorsement for the former Republican Governor exhibits his mainstream Democratic bona fides in the coming election. One of the state’s largest unions weighed in on the heavily contested Democratic Primary and in what they called a “landslide” vote Friday, decided Charlie Crist is the best candidate to beat Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Blaise Ingoglia
Person
Janet Cruz
Person
Wilton Simpson
Action News Jax

DeSantis turns down alimony overhaul for Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Acting on one of the most emotionally charged issues of the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed a measure that would have overhauled the state’s alimony laws. DeSantis’ veto marked the third time that supporters of changing the alimony system have successfully...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida reacts to Roe v. Wade overturn by Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, ending nationwide protections on abortion and leaving future abortion restrictions to the states. Florida’s Republican leaders have not said whether they would seek further abortion constraints in a post-Roe world, beyond the new law they recently passed banning the procedure after 15 weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis on Roe: ‘The prayers of millions have been answered’

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade on Friday, saying, “The prayers of millions have been answered.”. “For nearly fifty years, the U.S. Supreme Court has prohibited virtually any meaningful pro-life protection, but this was not grounded in the text, history or structure of the Constitution,” DeSantis said in a statement on Twitter.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Leadership#Florida Politics#Senate President#Politics State#Tampa Senate#Bay Senate#Republican
Florida Phoenix

‘A regular person?’ No more. School board members are entwined in DeSantis’ complex political arena

Quality Journalism for Critical Times About two weeks ago, Brevard County school board member Jennifer Jenkins got a call from U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign. It was about a potential running mate for Crist. “They gave me a call and asked me if I would be willing to be placed on that list and considered, and, of course, I […] The post ‘A regular person?’ No more. School board members are entwined in DeSantis’ complex political arena appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Call Florida’s governor ‘Developer-Santis’ because he bows to builders’ every wish

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Nicknames can tell you so much about politicians. “Walkin’ Lawton” Chiles earned his for hiking the whole state while campaigning for the U.S. Senate. Bob Graham was dubbed “Governor Jell-O” for his wishy-washy ways when he first took office, but he sh-sh-shimmied out of that one. An angry mob dubbed then-Gov. Rick Scott. “Red Tide […] The post Call Florida’s governor ‘Developer-Santis’ because he bows to builders’ every wish appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
thewestsidegazette.com

Dominance on Campaign Trail Pays Off

Former governor Charlie Crist worked his way through small town Florida celebrating Juneteenth weekend with Black business owners in Deland, participants at a community cultural event in Palatka, the Melanin Market of businesses and the faith community at three churches in Jacksonville. It was quite a schedule, but nothing new for Crist. He has been visiting Black communities in rural areas and big cities with equal vigor since May of 2021 when he announced his candidacy against Governor Ron DeSantis. His opponents are rarely seen anywhere.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
70K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy