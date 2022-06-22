Crime trend in NOLA: 3 armed robberies and 2 carjackings in one day

While New Orleans struggles to put a stop to the out-of-control violence in the city the New Orleans Police Department is investigating three armed robberies and two carjackings that all happened on Tuesday.

Police say at about 3:55 p.m. a woman was carjacked while walking to her vehicle. The male suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her keys from her hand. The suspect used her keys to flee in the victim's gray 2008 Chevrolet Impala.

In the 6500 block of Morrison Road in N.O. East a man was carjacked. According to police, the man was in his vehicle when he was approached by an unknown man armed with a gun.

The armed robber opened the vehicle’s door and demanded the victim exit vehicle. The man complied and the suspect fled in the man’s black 2016 Nissan Maxima with LA plates 253CWB.

Crime data from Metropolitan Crime Commission finds that carjacking incidents are 188% higher relative to 2019 but have slowed down relative to last year.

The crimes continued Tuesday with three armed robberies.

On Haydel Street in New Orleans East, police say a suspect jumped out of a car armed with a gun and demanded the victim’s personal property. The victim refused and ran away. Police list the incident as an attempted armed robbery.

Just blocks away on Virgilian Street two armed male suspects approached the male victim and demanded his personal property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. This was followed by another armed robbery a few hours later on Morrison Road.

MCC crime data finds that armed robbery in New Orleans is increasing, now up 29% compared to last year’s data.

“Unlike other violent crime categories, there is a much more equal distribution across the NOPD districts in the number of reported armed robberies – this is the only category in which the 7th District does not have the highest number of incidents. Rather, there is a relatively even split between the 3rd District (17%), 1st District (16%), 7th District (15%), and the 5th and 8th Districts, accounting for 14% each,” says MCC President Rafael Goyeneche.