Red Wings’ Moritz Seider Wins Calder Memorial Trophy

THE GREATEST RIVALRY in hockey history left quite a mark on the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche. Twenty-five years after the Wings and Avs were locked in a fantastic, relentless and breathtakingly violent winner-take-all battle for NHL supremacy, Avs enforcer Claude Lemieux still likes to point out the prodigious bump on his skull left by Darren McCarty's knee. There's a similar keepsake on Adam Foote's forehead, another one bisecting Patrick Roy's right eyebrow and even a slight indentation remains on Kris Draper's cheek. To this day the scars the two rivals inflicted upon each other serve as a kind of road map to the epic stretch between 1996 and 2002 that resulted in three Stanley Cups for the Wings and two for the Avalanche. "Red Wings - Avalanche was just pure old-school, deep-seated hatred between two teams and two cities," says McCarty, the mercurial forward who became one of the rivalry's iconic figures. "That's what made this whole thing so beautiful: the hate, and what was at stake."

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO