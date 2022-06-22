ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings’ Moritz Seider Wins Calder Memorial Trophy

By Guest Writer
 2 days ago

Red Wings’ Moritz Seider Wins Calder Memorial Trophy. Defenseman Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings is the 2021-22 recipient of the Calder Memorial Trophy, presented “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition,” as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers...

Detroit, MI
